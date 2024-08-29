‘These are serious consequences’: Why Jason Whitlock is voting for the FIRST time EVER

Jason Whitlock is an undeniable heavy hitter on all things sports and politics — but the witty host of “Fearless” has never voted in an election.

That is, until now.

“I’ve never voted,” Whitlock tells Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show.” “I’ve never really believed in politics. Spiritual solutions.”

“But I registered to vote this weekend. I’m definitely going to vote, and it just comes down to for me, the only way the January 6 people get out of prison is if Trump is elected. And then the only way we potentially avoid World War III is if Trump is elected,” Whitlock explains.

“These are serious, serious consequences, and I can’t sit on the sidelines,” he adds.

Wheeler is shocked but happy to have Whitlock on her side.

“It shocks me out of my mind that people wouldn’t want to do that. I’m so glad that you’re voting, welcome. It’s an incredibly powerful thing to be a part of self-governance. That’s what your vote counts for, even as the left tries to dilute our votes and steal our votes. It’s still, we don’t want to give that up,” she tells Whitlock.

And Wheeler doubts that Whitlock will be the only one registering to vote for the first time.

“I am excited to see actually, all the new voters that I think are going to be registering. Probably today, probably tomorrow, based on RFK [Jr.] and Trump’s new alliance,” Wheeler says.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.