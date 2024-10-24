WATCH: The 4 most BONKERS videos of the week

One of Liz Wheeler’s favorite segments of “The Liz Wheeler Show” is when she addresses the most unhinged video clips of the week. From CNN segments and FEMA footage to viral TikToks and Harris campaign ads, Liz exposes and breaks down the lunacy infecting society.

This week, the clips feature famous TikToker and certified creep Jeffrey Marsh, a racist Kamala Harris campaign ad, an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper and socialist Bernie Sanders, and footage of FEMA and Border Patrol being inefficient to a level that is actually funny.

In the first clip, Jeffrey Marsh – whose entire social media platform is built on the idea of “grooming children into gender disorders,” encouraging them “to cut off contact with their parents if their parents do not ‘affirm’ their gender,” and urging children “to contact him privately via DM” – argues that Trump support is reason enough to cut a family member out of your life.



“Should you cut off contact with family members just because they are voting for Donald Trump? Yes. … If they are unwilling to change, they must experience consequences, and you should not withhold those consequences from them. The consequence in this case would be they don't get your beautiful, loving, wonderful presence in their lives – it's over, and they are gone,” said Marsh, sporting a makeup-caked face and frilly blouse.

“Not only is Jeffrey Marsh a creep, not only is he grooming children, not only is he obviously dangerous – he was embraced by the Democrat National Committee and invited as a VIP to their convention, which means they endorse what he's doing,” says Liz.

In clip #2, a Harris campaign ad attempts to appeal to black men but ends up insulting them instead.

In the ad, a handsome, 6’5” black man who earns a six-figure salary and works out talks to several attractive women, all of whom are holding a balloon. Initially, they all are interested in him based on his appearance and income, but when he reveals that he isn’t planning on voting, they all pop their balloons, which is the equivalent of swiping left, or rejecting, someone on Tinder.

“Kamala Harris is telling black men that women won't date them if they don't vote for her,” says Liz, adding that this isn’t the first time Harris has insulted black men trying to garner their votes.

Liz points to two other insulting examples of Harris trying to win the black male vote. “Last week she put out a video telling black men that she would give them ‘free money’ if they voted for her. She [also] put out a graphic on X promising black men drugs – marijuana – if they voted for her,” says Liz, adding that this approach is “racist because she’s generalizing all black men, saying all [they] care about is drugs, sex, and money.”

In the third clip, Bernie Sanders indirectly admits that Kamala Harris is lying when she says she has reversed course on fracking, the Green New Deal, and Medicare for all.

When CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Sanders whether or not Harris was making a mistake by abandoning her previous beliefs on those three subjects, Sanders responded with the following:

“I think what we're seeing is a coalition of people – more establishment Democrats and progressive Democrats and progressive independents … come together with the goal of defeating a very dangerous candidate, and that is Donald Trump.”

Liz easily reads between the lines of Sanders’ answer.

“What are the words underneath those words?” she asks. “He admits that Kamala Harris hasn’t rejected his policies – the Green New Deal, Medicare for all, or banning fracking. He believes that Kamala Harris still believes in those things, but he knows that voters reject those things and so Kamala Harris has to lie to voters to trick voters into voting for her.”

In the final clip, Border Patrol and FEMA are seen joining forces to help with hurricane relief efforts in North Carolina. Although "joining forces" might be a misleading way to describe it.

The video shows roughly a dozen agents in official uniforms in a long single-file line passing a small tree limb from person to person until it’s finally dumped in a woodpile. The spectacle can only be described as childish.

“This video encapsulates perfectly the inefficiency of government,” laughs Liz, who says she, as a “110-pound woman, could carry more logs than that at one time.”

To see the videos and hear more of Liz’s commentary, watch the clip above.

