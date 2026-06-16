Liz Wheeler floats a Trump plan to force election reform in California

Conservatives need to stop treating California’s election system as untouchable — and BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler knows how, saying, “We don’t have to accept the rigged system, the rigged election system in California, just because it’s California.”

“The federal government has multiple things that can be done to ensure the integrity of California elections,” she adds.

“If we do not do something to secure the integrity of our elections, then we aren’t the constitutional republic that we have been,” she says, noting that despite this fear, she’s “not blackpilled.”

“The radical left has defeated us in many ways, but they have not totally defeated us. And we, the right, have finally recognized, we’ve finally acknowledged the reality of this political enemy that we face. And that is the fundamental thing necessary in order to construct our defense to defeat them,” she explains.

While Wheeler notes that the leftist majority isn’t going to change in California, there’s still hope for change.

“There are mechanisms that can be used by the federal government to entice, incentivize, or essentially coerce states into doing certain things if that state is also receiving federal money,” she continues.

Wheeler points to drinking age laws as an example.

“The federal government, the United States Congress, the House and the Senate, and then the president, the executive branch, also have authority under the General Welfare Clause,” she explains.

“The Reagan administration did not exceed their authority because they ruled that this specific provision, this 21-year-old drinking age, was related to highway safety,” she continues, noting that this law was pushed through “negative reinforcement.”

“There’s also a precedent of positive reinforcement regarding car seats, children’s car seats and booster seats. And you can think that car seat laws are too restrictive or not. That’s kind of the morality of the thing is not even the point that I’m making,” she says.

“There’s precedent on the books of the federal government being able to influence state laws simply by offering positive or negative reinforcement when it comes to the funding that states so readily accept and depend on from the federal government,” she continues.

“So what I would propose to you today,” she adds, “is why doesn’t President Trump do this?”

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