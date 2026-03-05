Why we have to BAN Islam to protect the Constitution

Author and podcast host Larry Alex Taunton believes there’s a reason America is under religious siege, and it’s because most Americans don’t understand the theological and political foundations of Islam — which is why so many have now come out in support of Iran after President Trump’s strikes.

BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler is not among them.

“The Islamification of the United States of America is under way as we speak. And no, it doesn’t make me an Islamophobe or a xenophobe or a racist or a bigot to say so,” Wheeler says.

And Taunton couldn’t agree more.

“A major problem here, Liz, is that Americans really don’t, Westerners in general really don’t understand Islam,” Taunton says, explaining that he’s been investigating the no-go zones of Paris — and there are some already forming in America.

“Places like Minneapolis, Dearborn, they’re future no-go zones — already no-go zones. And they’re future Gazas, you know. They’re kind of places that become staging areas, you know, for terrorist attacks or the kind of places where terrorists flee to when they’re attacked,” he tells Wheeler.

“This is what happened in Paris after the Charlie Hebdo attacks and the Bataclan, where more than 100 were killed by Islamic terrorists,” he says.

And while there are politicians pushing to ban Sharia law, Taunton doesn’t believe that’s the answer.

“I can appreciate that, but you got to go after the root of the tree, and we have to ban Islam. And some would say, ‘Well, isn’t Islam protected?’ ... My argument is no, it is not,” he explains.

Taunton points out that not only was their prophet Muhammad a murderer, but he was a pedophile.

“They’re supposed to read the Quran. They’re supposed to read the Hadith. They’re supposed to do the things that are commanded in it. And what we call radicals aren’t really radicals, Liz. They’re orthodox Muslims,” he tells Wheeler.

“And when you practice that religion according to those three things, which is what orthodox Islam is, it is by definition anti-constitutional. And that’s because it doesn’t believe in freedom of assembly, freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of petition, freedom of press. Doesn’t believe in any of those things,” he continues.

“So, that religion is by definition contrary to our own laws, not just the spirit of our laws, not just our culture, but it’s against our laws,” he adds.

