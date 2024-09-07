WATCH: Quentin Tarantino’s expletive-filled rant on Bill Maher’s 'Club Random' podcast says the quiet part out loud – 'It’s about winning!'

Bill Maher may be a Democrat, but he’s at least a sane one. Unfortunately, we can’t say the same of renowned movie director Quentin Tarantino, who delivered an unhinged rant on a recent episode of “Club Random with Bill Maher.”

During a conversation about the election cycle, Maher criticized Kamala Harris’ tactics — specifically how she “doesn’t talk to the press” and stays away from moderate voters, like Maher himself, as well the type of person who watches his show.

“[Harris] would never go near me,” he told Tarantino, adding that the decision is a mistake because he “speaks to the exact voter she needs — the person who is in the middle, the person who is not ideologically captured by either side.”

Tarantino, however, disagreed on the premise that this isn’t a normal election cycle in that Kamala Harris doesn’t have “a year to set [her] case” and is therefore forced to focus on “f***ing winning."

“I think they’re just all about winning the f***ing election…We’re the f***ing president, and Trump’s not the president,” he ranted.

He went on to argue that Democrats don’t get enough credit for their cutthroat mentality when it comes to winning. “Sometimes it's just about winning, and it doesn't matter how we look at this moment; it's about f***ing winning.”

“I’m gonna f***ing vote for her anyway no matter what she says in the stupid f***ing interview,” he raged.

Dave Rubin points out that what Tarantino revealed in his conversation with Maher was something most people wouldn’t dare admit out loud — that Democrats and their voter base think “principles don't matter; you've just got to win.”

He compares it to the way “Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and the rest of them [admitted] that they did the move to get rid of Biden and that they didn't run the primary and that they don't care about their voters.”

As for the voters themselves, Tarantino perfectly captures how they think: “We don't care that there was a coup; we don't care that they installed [Harris],” as long as Democrats come out victorious, says Dave.

To hear more of Tarantino’s obnoxious tirade, watch the clip above.

