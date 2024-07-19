Bill Maher: What Republicans get WRONG about Biden

If there’s one liberal who can make sense of what’s going on in the world today, it’s Bill Maher — and he has a message regarding the current president.

“Let’s be clear about Biden,” Maher says to Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report.” “Should he run for president? No. As we were saying, I was saying a long time ago, he shouldn’t. Is he the best choice? No. Is he completely out of his mind? No, he’s not lost his marbles.”

“You talk yourself into the extremes,” he adds.

“I don’t know that that’s extreme,” Rubin counters. “I don’t have any sense that he has the wherewithal, if they woke him up at 7:30, 11:30, or 3:30, that he would know where he is or what he’s doing.”

“Then you’re just a hater,” Maher argues. “He’s terrible in public, he’s terrible when you put him under pressure with his stuttering and with his age, yes, to try to do a debate, it’d be like asking him to run a marathon at 81.”

“Being pointlessly, purposely, stupidly extreme about it, not being objective, you just hate that side so you can’t come to the actual true place where this is, and that’s where this is,” he adds.

While Maher doesn’t believe that Biden is crazy, he does believe that “he just shouldn’t be president.”

“In public, he’s not a crazy person. He’s just an awful speaker. He’s terrible under pressure at 8:00 at night,” Maher explains.

“The bar has been set low, I guess is what you’re saying,” Rubin responds.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.