Christopher Hitchens’ dark prediction that just came true

The late great Christopher Hitchens was an undeniable intellectual force — and, unfortunately, some of his darkest predictions are coming true.

“Give it up or give it to your deadliest enemy and pay for the rope that will choke you,” Hitchens said in a 2009 interview. “This is very urgent business, ladies and gentlemen.”

“I beseech you, resist it while you still can, and before the right to complain is taken away from you, which will be the next thing. You will be told you can’t complain because you’re Islamophobic. The term is already being introduced into the culture as if it was an accusation of race hatred,” he continued.

“The barbarians never take a city till someone holds the gates open for them. And it’s your own preachers who will do it for you, and your own multicultural authorities who will do it for you. Resist, resist it while you can,” he added.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is floored.

“Christopher Hitchens warned his country, he was warning the entire world, but he was warning his country — resist it while you can,” Rubin says, noting that Democrat politicians are now openly discussing how “they’re going to censor misinformation.”

“You might go, 'Oh, it doesn’t really make sense that these gender queer weirdos are working together with the Hamas people except if their goal is complete and total power.' Then it actually does make perfect sense, and that really is where we are at,” he adds.

