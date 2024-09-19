CNN analyst: Kamala is the ‘worst polling Democrat in history against Donald Trump’

A CNN analyst has done something incredibly brave on the network — which is, of course, telling the truth.

The analyst, Ryan Girdusky, did the unthinkable and brought up Kamala’s flip-flopping and disastrous performance in the polls on a panel with CNN’s very own Van Jones.

It began when Van Jones admitted that the Democrats had “bad ideas” in 2020, and Girdusky looked at Jones directly and blamed the Black Lives Matter movement and its emphasis on equity.

Then, he went after Kamala.

“At 60 years old, which is about what she is, she had a transformational life experience apparently, where in 1,000 days she has changed from a Bernie Sanders Democrat to a pro-choice Bush Democrat,” Girdusky explained to the confused panel.

“She has abandoned almost every position, not just on fracking,” he continued, noting she was also for reparations. “She was gung-ho for a multi-trillion-dollar policy, never mentions it, she’s completely against it.”

“Obviously, the transgender illegal aliens in prison, which she did sit there and say that she was for. She was against ICE, she was for open borders, defund the police,” he added.

Then he went for the jugular, calling her the “worst polling Democrat against Donald Trump in history on national polls.”

“No one is performing worse than her, no one’s performing worse ... among blacks, among Hispanics. The worst performing Democrat in modern history among those demographics, the worst performing polling-wise among Jews. She is losing key factions of the Democratic base,” he said, adding, “She is not doing well.”

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is surprised and a little impressed.

“That was very interesting. I want to give Ryan credit there, like a sort of double credit because first off, he’s sitting with a whole bunch of un-friendlies, but notice he’s laying out information,” Rubin says. “Look what happens when someone comes on there and calmly tells you the truth. They sit there sort of slack-jawed.”

