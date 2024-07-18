The end of DEI hires? LEGENDARY companies make shocking anti-woke changes

Americans across the country are undoubtedly getting sick of the woke virus invading every facet of their everyday lives — but they’re not the only ones.

“It’s not just individual people waking up now. Massive corporations, many of whom have been the prime drivers of this woke nonsense, they’re waking up too,” Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” explains.

One of those companies is Microsoft, which has just laid off its entire DEI team.

It was reported that a team leader sent an email out explaining that the DEI initiatives were no longer necessary. The company Zoom also laid off a DEI team earlier in the year, while Google and Meta (Facebook) have made cuts to DEI following their 2020 pledges.

Last year, CNBC reported that DEI related job postings declined 44% in mid 2023 from the same time period in 2022. By November 2023, the job postings had dropped by 23%.

Farm equipment manufacturer John Deere jumped on the bandwagon as well. The company has said it will no longer sponsor “social or cultural awareness” events. In a statement posted to X, the company also said it would audit all training materials “to ensure the absence of socially motivated-messages.”

“Do you guys realize how absolutely massive this is?” Rubin asks. “DEI and these woke programs and bringing in engineers based on the color of their skin, or bringing in technical people because they like to have that genital in their mouth as opposed to that genital in their mouth was never a thing that was going to help you do business.”

