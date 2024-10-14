‘Cause Trump sucks’: Kamala supporter has no idea why she's voting for her

There’s no better way to understand the minds of Kamala Harris supporters than by watching man-on-the-street style interviews where they’re forced to use critical thinking and quick wit to answer questions.

Unfortunately, it appears that they don’t have either of those, as demonstrated in a recent clip of a Will Purvis interview where he asks a Kamala supporter why she’s voting for Kamala.

“‘Cause Trump sucks,” the woman says, laughing nervously, before adding, “‘Cause she’s trying to make the world a lot cheaper to live in. The amount of money that it costs to just do anything keeps increasing so much.”

Purvis points out that the woman seems to have forgotten that Kamala is in office right now as vice president.

“So do you think that’s Biden and Kamala’s fault?” Purvis asks.

“I think that’s always been happening. How much things have cost has always been, like, increasing,” she retorts.

“So you think Kamala’s going to fix it even though she’s already been VP for four years?” he asks, to which she immediately replies, “What did Trump do?”

“I think he fixed it,” Purvis answers. “I think the economy was way better. Houses were cheaper, rent was cheaper, grocery prices were cheaper.”

Then, when he asks what Kamala’s greatest accomplishment as a vice president has been, the woman replies, “I literally don’t know,” before explaining that the reason she’s better than Trump is because she knows “a lot of things that he’s done.”

Her list includes that he’s “racist” and “sexist.”

“So you just have an opinion but you don’t really know why?” Purvis asks.

“Yeah,” the woman responds.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is undoubtedly entertained.

“That is so representative of what’s going on here. ‘Are things bad?’ ‘They’re kind of bad.’ ‘Will Harris fix them?’ ‘Yes she will.’ ‘Well, why didn’t she fix them?’ ‘I don’t know,’” Rubin comments.

