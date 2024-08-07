JD Vance calmly destroys CNN host in a ‘gotcha’ moment

The left-wing media had a field day after Trump tapped JD Vance to be his vice president, but the party is likely coming to an end — as JD Vance can’t help but present himself as extremely likable and normal.



He’s not at all the “weird” “white supremacist” he’s been made out to be. Especially considering that he’s married to an Indian woman, with whom he has three beautiful children.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is well aware, explaining that “JD Vance is not a white supremacist.”

Rather, Rubin says, “He’s just someone saying basically true things that everybody used to know 20 years ago.”

Vance made this all abundantly clear in a recent interview he had with a CNN reporter, who had tried to use his wife and children against him in order to prove a negative point about Trump.

“The former president’s comments yesterday to the National Association of Black Journalists where he said that Vice President Harris is quote ‘all of a sudden black’ — as a father of three biracial children, did those comments give you pause at all?” the reporter asked.

“They don’t give me pause at all,” Vance responded.

“All he said is that Kamala Harris is a chameleon. She goes to Georgia two days ago, she was raised in Canada, she puts on a fake southern accent. She is everything to everybody, and she pretends to be somebody different depending on which audience she’s in front of,” he explained calmly, as the reporter stayed quiet.

Vance went on to explain that it was “totally reasonable for the president to call that out.”

“She’s running as a tough-on-crime prosecutor even though she implemented open-border policies, she’s saying that she wants to support the police yet she wanted to defund the police just three years ago,” he said, adding, “It’s totally reasonable to call out the fact that she pretends to be somebody different depending on the audience she’s talking to.”

