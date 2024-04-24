Like mother, like daughter: Ilhan Omar’s firstborn booted out of college for anti-Semitism

In the case of Ilhan Omar and her daughter Isra Hirsi, the apple truly doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Hirsi stole the spotlight on MSNBC after being kicked out of Barnard College for her actions related to anti-Israel protests on campus.

“Do other student groups have this kind of target on their back, or do you feel that you are being targeted because of the fact that it is in solidarity with Palestinians and against what Israel is doing to Palestinians?” the MSNBC host asked Hirsi.

“This is 100% targeted,” Hirsi replied, telling the host that counterprotesters don’t “receive the kind of disciplinary warnings that many of our fellow organizers receive just for being seen at these protests.”

Hirsi also claimed that there were counterprotesters spraying “chemical weapons,” which some have traced to a student who had fart spray.

Dave Rubin is fed up, calling MSNBC a “Hamas-run television network” and a “cesspool of evil.”

“First off, the counterprotesters come there with American flags and Israeli flags, and they’re peaceful and they sing songs like the National Anthem, things like that. They’re not calling to exterminate anyone or kill anyone or destroy a country,” Rubin says.

“But ultimately, she has to be the victim,” he scoffs.

