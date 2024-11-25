‘You have all been paid to lie’: MSNBC hosts scared they might be laid off

Donald Trump’s victory was a massive win for a lot of reasons but perhaps one of the biggest is the light it reflected on just how poorly the mainstream media is actually doing.

Now, the hosts who have been spewing left-wing talking points and calling everyone they disagree with “Nazis” for the past eight years are starting to realize they’ve done something horribly wrong — and their livelihoods are now in jeopardy.

“In the last two-plus weeks since the election, it has become obvious that the online media and the alt media, whatever you want to call it, has just completely surpassed the corporate media, and they do not know what to do,” Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” comments.

And it’s not just the election results that have these mainstream hosts shaking in their boots.

In a recent report from the New York Post, it was revealed that MSNBC’s parent company Comcast confirmed a “massive spinoff of its cable properties — with a top executive even suggesting the left-leaning network may be forced to change its name.”

“The new entity could be cut off from the reporting muscle of NBC News,” the article continued, noting that Rachel Maddow, Chris Jansing, Katy Tur, and Joe Scarborough were among those alarmed by the news.

“It could not happen to a more deserving group of people. None of you deserve the attention, you don’t deserve the money, you don’t deserve the fame, or any of it. You have all been paid to lie,” Rubin comments.

