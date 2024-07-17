‘Piers Morgan’ panelists' jaws drop as leftist shows ZERO empathy after assassination attempt

While former President Donald Trump has called for unity following the attempt on his life, leftists don’t seem to be listening.

One of those leftists, a streamer who goes by the name Destiny, made that clear on a recent appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” was also on that panel — and he was visibly disturbed by Destiny’s comments about the former president and his supporters.

“How many times, as a liberal, have you been on a show and you’ve been forced to disavow all of the BLM riots, disavow all of the violence, and blah blah blah, and then you talk to conservatives about January 6th — ‘That was a false flag,’” Destiny mocked to the panel.

“Conservatives deserve absolutely zero sympathy for anything that happens as a result of their rhetoric,” he added.

“I’m not exactly sure what he’s talking about, but I would say this is the type of person that the internet has broke their brain, thus leaving them with very little empathy for their co-human,” Rubin replied.

“I mean a good, decent father is now dead because of this. He’s had his brains blown out because he was defending his wife and daughter. I would hope that you have a little empathy for that,” he added.

However, it appears Destiny does not have empathy regarding the death of the beloved husband and father, Corey Comperatore, who was shot at the rally.

“F*** it, f*** the dude, the firefighter guy, f*** Trump, f*** the people that support him. I just want you to know, ok, just in case you’re confused,” Destiny said in a clip Piers showed from one of his recent streams.

“If one of you were in the crowd, and you’re a conservative fan of mine, and you end up, you know, getting blown away or whatever, I’m making fun of you the next day on Twitter. I am 100%,” he added.

Piers called the clip “repulsive,” and Rubin agrees.

“Repulsive is the right word,” he says, adding, “That man who died a man, died defending his daughter and wife, and like to have no empathy for that is really hard to understand.”

