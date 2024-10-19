‘It’s a tied game’: MSNBC pollster realizes Kamala is in trouble

After the first presidential debate, Vice President Kamala Harris had a slight edge on Donald Trump — but that edge is now weakening, and her loyal mainstream media is starting to realize it.

“Numbers say it, it is a tied game here weeks before the election,” MSNBC pollster Steve Kornacki told Kristen Welker of “Meet the Press” in a recent segment.

“Harris had opened up that advantage over Trump going in our new poll,” Kornacki continued. “That advantage has all in the last few weeks in our poll washed away for her.”

The polling on the issues of immigration and financial stability lean in favor of Trump while Kamala’s leading in “representing change,” though her numbers have still dwindled on that specific issue since September.

“Maybe a reason for that too is remember, she’s the VP in an unpopular administration. Look, we ask [about] Joe Biden’s policies as a president, 'Do you think they’re helping or hurting your family?'” Kornacki says, before showing that almost double the number of people asked say the current administration’s policies are hurting their family.



Meanwhile, 44% of people polled believe Trump helped their family while 31% of them say he hurt their family.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” doesn’t think it looks good for Kamala, explaining that she appears to be in “the doom loop.”

“They thought, ‘All right, she couped the old man, now we can just install her and protect, right? We have an entire machine dedicated to protecting her, we have a corporate machine and corporate media, we have Big Tech on our side, we’ll just protect her and hide her,’” Rubin says.

“When they realized that the protect and hide wasn’t working as well as they thought, then they thought, ‘Okay, we’ll just put her in these ridiculously easy interviews,’ with the exception of that '60 Minutes' one, which was more difficult, and that one was an abject disaster,” he continues.

“But even in the easy ones, she failed because she’s so deeply inauthentic. So the more people find out about her, the less they like her,” he adds.

