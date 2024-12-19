RFK Jr. THREATENS medical professionals abusing their power

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is getting ready to make some serious changes to the medical establishment, and he’s not playing coy with how he plans to handle those abusing it.

“They are presenting themselves to medical professionals as an arbiter of truth,” RFK Jr. said in a recent interview. “And they know that those medical professionals are relying on journal articles to treat patients, and that if they tell a lie, they’re committing fraud, that they can injure and kill people.”

“So you know, I believe they can be prosecuted. And not only can they be prosecuted for those injuries, but they can be prosecuted on the racketeering statutes or promoting fraud,” he continued.

“So I’m going to do that as soon as I get in there,” he added.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is thrilled that RFK Jr. is planning to actually make a change.

“You think there’s some reasons they’re worried about RFK [Jr.]?” Rubin asks, knowing full well the answer is, “Yes.”

“Do you think having that guy head HHS and start looking at what happened during COVID, and what’s going on with our food system, and what’s going on with our soil, and all of these other things — do you think they might be a little nervous, with good reason?” he adds.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.