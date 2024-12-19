The exact moment Jake Tapper realized he might be Trump’s next defamation target

Earlier this week, President-elect Donald Trump won the defamation lawsuit he brought against ABC News and its anchor George Stephanopoulos, who made inaccurate statements on air about verdicts in E. Jean Carroll’s civil lawsuits against Trump.

The network has agreed to pay $15 million to Donald Trump’s presidential library, as well as $1 million of Trump’s legal fees. It also issued a public apology.

Other outlets that made similar slanderous statements about Trump are now biting their nails, anxiously anticipating which network he might come for next.

One of those outlets is CNN.

“Jake Tapper over on CNN is very concerned that this won't be the end of Trump going after the media,” says Dave Rubin, playing a clip of Tapper, who used to work at ABC, wearing his concern like a brightly colored garment.

“This weekend, ABC News agreed to pay $16 million, including legal fees, to settle a defamation lawsuit brought by Trump against the network and their anchor George Stephanopoulos,” said Tapper.

“That obviously will not be the end of this ... legal campaign against the media,” he added, calling it “wildly ridiculous.”

“By having a settlement with ABC, one that many people did not think was going to come to fruition ... has empowered and emboldened Donald Trump,” added CNN contributor Kristen Holmes.

“Tapper obviously is concerned because he has been at CNN one of the chief liars about Trump,” says Dave. “He's looking over there, looking at his former employer, ABC News ... and going, ‘Oh, s***.”’

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.