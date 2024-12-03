‘The View’ host worried about her mental health after Trump victory

President-elect Donald Trump won the presidency in a landslide against Vice President Kamala Harris, and liberal women everywhere are in shambles.

Particularly, the liberal women like Ana Navarro of “The View.”

“In 2016 at this time, the Women’s March was being planned. That began getting planned the election night and it began with a Facebook post of a housewife in Hawaii, and it turned into millions of women marching all over the country the day after the inauguration,” Navarro explained to the distraught panel.

“We’re all eight years older. I think a lot of us are still apoplectic that America voted against a qualified woman again and put in this racist misogynist, and they don’t care,” she continued. “And so it’s, like, it’s tiring. It is exhausting. It is disappointing.”

“This election cycle was like an emotional roller coaster, right? We had Joe Biden, the debate, two assassination attempts, Kamala coming in and running hard, leaving it all on the field for 107 days, and then we thought she was going to win like we did with Hillary in 2016 and she didn’t.”

“So I think people are exhausted. I think they are looking at taking care of themselves before they care of America,” she said. “I got to breathe. My mental health has got to be in a good place. My physical health has got to be in a good place. That doesn’t mean we’re going to tune out for four years, but it means we’re going to take some bubble baths for a little bit.”

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is endlessly amused by the women on this particular show.

“First off, Donald Trump is not a racist, and he’s not a misogynist,” Rubin says, adding, “judge the guy by what he actually does, and then I think you’ll find yourself on the right side of history. And Ana, you will find yourself miserable and alone.”

