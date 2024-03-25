This 2005 clip of Morgan Freeman discussing black history month rings even MORE true today

Morgan Freeman’s iconic voice isn’t the only thing that makes him unique. He’s also one of the few Hollywood stars to totally reject the idea that everything under the sun is racist.

Dave Rubin plays a clip from 2005 of Freeman’s interview on “60 Minutes” with Mike Wallace, and while Freeman’s words were germane back then, they are infinitely more so today.

“Black history month, you find ...” Wallace begins before Freeman fills in the sentence with the word “ridiculous.”

“Why?” asks a perplexed Wallace.

“You’re going to relegate my history to a month?” Freeman asks. “Which month is Jewish history month?”

“There isn’t one,” Wallace replies.

“You want one?” Freeman presses.

“No, no,” Wallace says assuredly.

“I don’t either. I don’t want a black history month. Black history is American history.”

“But how are we going to get rid of racism?” asks a concerned Wallace.

“Stop talking about it” is Freeman’s simple, yet profound answer.

“I know you as Mike Wallace, you know me as Morgan Freeman,” he says, emphasizing the importance of judging someone by merit rather than race.

Dave loves this clip – “Stop focusing on this nonsense; focus on what matters.”

“Should I vote for this person ... because the policies they have might make my life better? Should I want that person to be the Supreme Court Justice because they have an understanding of the Constitution and make judgments that are congruent with our laws?”

“OR, do I just want all the judges in New York to be black women?”

