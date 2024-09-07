CNN host ADMITS the economy gives Trump a ‘HUGE edge over Harris’

Election day is less than two months away, and liberals are starting to get nervous.

While CNN host Kate Bolduan notes that Kamala Harris has “an eye-popping lead over Trump among women,” Donald Trump has “a huge edge over Harris when it comes to the economy.”

And according to CNN’s David Chalian, the race is closer than the left had hoped.

Harris is leading outside the margin of error in the battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan while Trump is leading outside the margin of error in Arizona. The numbers are too close to call in Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

“This shows that the candidates have multiple paths to 270, but that this is indeed a tossup race,” Chalian tells Bolduan.

However, Harris has lost support with black voters in places like Pennsylvania, where 92% of black voters went for Biden in the 2020 election. Now, 84% are polling for Harris.

“There’s still room here for Harris to grow and consolidate the black vote, which is going to be necessary if she is going to win in places like Georgia and Pennsylvania,” Chalian explains.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is concerned, yet hopeful.

“Something interesting is brewing here,” he says. “Trump needs a major win, not a little win.”

“Even if he won by a little, they’ll somehow make it seem like he didn’t win,” he continues. “Look, anything can happen in 60 days. Pandemic nine, the zombie invasion, Russia, Russia, Russia."

"Anything can happen, of course," he continues, noting that it's amazing that the polls are "so freaking close after the Trump indictments and the sham trials and everything they’ve done to him.”

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.