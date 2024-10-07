WATCH: Crowd roars at Elon Musk’s message for Democrats during Trump’s epic Butler 2.0 rally

“Strange times equals strange alliances,” says Dave Rubin.

And he’s right — endorsements for Donald Trump from unsuspecting people, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, are stacking up as the left continues catapulting toward utter chaos.

Another big name that’s linked arms with the Trump campaign is tech billionaire Elon Musk, who, once a Democrat, has since become the right’s free speech warrior.

Musk made an animated appearance at Trump’s return to Butler, Pennsylvania, where a crowd of approximately 24,000 showed up to support the Republican candidate in the very spot he was nearly assassinated 12 weeks ago.

With arms quite literally lifted in the air, Musk, donning a MAGA hat, took the stage at Trump’s invitation and delivered a message that left the masses roaring in approval.

“The true test of someone’s character is how they behave under fire. We had one president who couldn’t climb a flight of stairs and another who was fist-pumping after getting shot — fight, fight, fight! — blood coming down the face,” said Musk, re-enacting Trump’s empowering response immediately following the first assassination attempt.



“Now America is the home of the brave, and there’s no truer test than courage under fire. Who do you want representing America?” he asked a cheering crowd.

“This is no ordinary election,” Musk continued, calling it “the most important election of our lifetime.”



“The other side wants to take away your freedom of speech; they want to take away your right to bear arms; they want to take away your right to vote effectively."

With each line Elon delivered, the crowd roared in excitement and support.

“The good guys are finding each other now,” says Dave.

