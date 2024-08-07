WATCH: Joe Rogan notices something about the Olympics that no one else is talking about

A global firestorm has ignited over the Olympics’ decision to feature a blasphemous opening ceremony performance that mocked “The Last Supper,” as well as its position (or lack thereof) on gender and who can compete in what division.

But Joe Rogan is surprised people aren’t up in arms over what he thinks is a third controversy.

Dave Rubin plays the clip of Rogan explaining to Khalil Rountree Jr. how the Olympics is “a giant scam.”

“You have the best athletes in the world participating in their disciplines ... and then on top of that you have enormous amounts of money being made and none of it's going to the athletes,” said Rogan, adding that the entire ordeal “is a giant scam.”



He then pointed out that the same people who put on “that ridiculous opening ceremony where you got a bunch of drag queens in ‘The Last Supper’” are the same people who are “reaping all the money and sucking all the cash out of these athletes.”

On top of scamming the athletes, the people behind the scenes of the Olympics are also hurting the communities where the Olympics are hosted. Rogan pointed to Brazil as an example.

“So if it's going to be in Brazil, they build this f****** enormous place for it to participate in ... and then after that — nothing! And then all the people there who are poor are like, ‘Hey where the f*** did this money come from and why didn't you just spend it on the community?”’ Rogan said, pointing out that “the money they make is astronomical.”

“The Olympics makes billions and billions of money in television revenue and advertising revenue, and they don't give any of it to the athletes, so it just goes to the committee ... and these are the crazy people that are putting on ‘The Last Supper’ with transsexuals,” he continued.

“The whole Olympics is just people getting f***ed over.”

