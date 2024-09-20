WATCH: The queen of gaslighting, Karine Jean-Pierre, scolds Peter Doocy for ‘dangerous’ question about White House's anti-Trump rhetoric

Ironically, the anti-hate speech party is the same one perpetuating the violence-inducing anti-Trump rhetoric by continuing to liken him to Hitler, spread the message that he’ll end democracy, rule as a dictator, and even imprison certain groups.

Even though Trump has escaped two attempts to assassinate him now, the left continues to use the same language, leading many to fear that the political violence directed toward him will only continue.

When Fox News’ Peter Doocy pointed this out in a press conference, House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s response can only be described as gaslighting at its finest.

Dave Rubin plays the clip:

“It's been only two days since somebody allegedly tried to kill Donald Trump again, and you're here at the podium in the White House briefing room calling him a threat. How many more assassination attempts on Donald Trump until the president and the vice president and you pick a different word to describe Trump other than threat?” Doocy asked.



“I actually completely disagree with the premise of your question. The question that you’re asking, it is also incredibly dangerous in the way that you’re asking it because American people are watching,” Jean-Pierre began before launching into a jeremiad about how much the Biden-Harris administration has always condemned political violence.

“And to say that from an administration who has consistently condemned political violence, from an administration where the president called the former president and was thankful, grateful that he was OK, from an administration who has called out January 6, called out the attack of Paul Pelosi, called out and said we need to lower the temperature after the Butler incident — and now for you to make that kind of, of comment in your question ... your question involved a comment and a statement and that is also incredibly dangerous when we have been very clear in condemning political violence from here,” she continued.

After that grand display of gaslighting, she turned the conversation toward January 6 and used it as a justification for calling Trump a threat.

“What I have said about the former president about January 6 is facts that you all have reported. It is fact. When you have a former president who basically says that the results of the election were not the results of the election when dozens of more than 60 Republican judges said that it was a free and fair election — more than 60 said it was indeed a free and fair election. You had more than 2,000 people who were told to go to the Capitol. It was one of the darkest days of our democracy,” she ranted, adding that there were “law enforcement officers who died because of what happened at the Capitol.”

“They were there because the former president told them to go there. I mean, I don't know if that's not a threat in our democracy when it was one of the darkest days of our democracy — January 6, one of the darkest days — and so we have been very clear from here. ... It is welcome to have those disagreement on the economy, on health care, on foreign policy, but when you start bringing up political rhetoric, that is not OK,” she said.

Despite her lengthy attempt to shut him down and steer the conversation in a different direction, Doocy wasn’t deterred.

“But to your point, there are people watching at home who might miss the part where you say ‘let's lower the temperature,’ and there are mentally unstable people who are attempting to kill political candidates, attempting to kill Donald Trump, and they are still hearing this White House refer to him as a threat. Is there no concern that people are taking that literally?” he pressed.

“We’re using examples. We’re not just saying that to say it. January 6, Peter. January 6. Wait, January 6. How many times do you have to — January 6, 2021,” she fired back.

Dave can’t help but laugh at the ridiculousness of her “belabored” language.

“She’s accusing Peter Doocy of being dangerous” when he was “just asking if the Biden administration could lower the temperature, and that somehow is dangerous,” he laughs.

