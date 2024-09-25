What Kamala said during her Oprah interview gives us the ICK

Kamala Harris recently made an appearance with Oprah Winfrey, armed with her phony cackle and her long list of eye-rolling platitudes.

Dave Rubin plays a clip of one moment from the show that is so bad, he jokes that “you might want to sniff some glue or a Sharpie” before you watch it.

“We love our country. I love our country. I know we all do; that's why everybody's here right now. We love our country. We take pride in the privilege of being American, and this is a moment where we can and must come together as Americans, understanding we have so much more in common than what separates us. Let's come together with the character that we are so proud of about who we are, which is we are an optimistic people,” Harris droned in her usual melodramatic fashion. Even Oprah looked skeptical.

Not only are Harris' words utterly “meaningless,” they’re also untrue on multiple levels.

For one, Democrats specifically do not love our country, and they prove it every single day by constantly “telling us that the 1619 Project is real and that America is an evil colonialist nation” and by shoving “white supremacy” down our throats.

“When is it that you're going to see a Democrat with an American flag? It's pretty rare,” says Dave. “Why would you take pride in a country that was founded on racism and slavery that's a white supremacist nation?”

Further, Kamala’s suggestion that we just need to come together is easily debunked when you consider that her entire platform is built on the notion that her political opponent is “a fascist Hitler” and “his supporters are all white supremacists.”

Dave says he’s also uninterested in coming together with a party that is diametrically opposed to everything he believes in.

“I don't particularly want to come together with these people. I have nothing in common with these people, and actually the United States was set up so that we'd have 50 independent states that largely could rule themselves outside of the federal government so that we wouldn't have to come together with these people,” he says.

“If they want their crazy laws and they want their crime and their drugs and … to brainwash children and everything else, well, then they can have it.”

Surprisingly, Kamala’s sappy "let’s come together" speech wasn’t the worst part of her interview with Oprah.

When she got on the subject of guns and told the audience that “if somebody breaks into [her] house, they gettin’ shot,” we got the ick.

And when she said “I probably should not have said that, but my staff will deal with that later,” the ick factor went up tenfold.

