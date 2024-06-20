City plans to fight sharp increase in youth crime with free SLURPEES

Can Slurpees fight crime?

The police department in Takoma Park, Maryland, seems to think so, as cops will be handing out “tickets” in the form of free 7-Eleven Slurpee coupons. Whenever officers see a child making a good decision, they’ll issue one of these “tickets.”

The program was created with the help of 7-Eleven to quell the sharp increase in juvenile crime and build rapport between the police force and the local youth.

“Montgomery County, Maryland. Somehow, it’s right outside D.C., and this might explain why it has become ground zero for woke lunacy,” Dave Rubin comments. “It was basically a middle- to upper-middle-class community for many decades; they now have a big problem with crime.”

While free slushies for good deeds are a nice idea, Rubin points out that it might not be the healthiest form of positive reinforcement.

“If kids are doing something good, I guess they’re trying to incentivize good behavior, we’re going to hop them up full with sugar. That seems like a great idea. Let’s get them all hopped up on sugar, let’s get them closer to diabetes,” he mocks.

“They can be fatter and everything else, but at least they won’t be breaking into 7-Eleven to steal the hot dogs that have been sitting there since 1972,” Rubin adds.

