Blood moon & Middle East conflict spark end-times hype: Jase Robertson reveals the 2 questions Christians should never ask

Following the striking total lunar eclipse — commonly called a blood moon — that turned the moon a vivid copper red in the early hours of March 3, and amid the escalating U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran, discussions of biblical end times prophecies are surging once again.

Given that blood moons occur roughly every 2-2.5 years, conflict involving Israel in the Middle East has persisted for decades, and the fact that Scripture clearly states that no one except God knows when Jesus will return, this kind of hysteria frustrates Jase Robertson.

“I believe the Bible — that only the Lord knows,” he says, reminding us that even Jesus himself doesn’t know the exact date of his return (Matthew 24:36).

But despite Scripture’s clarity that nobody knows when Christ will return, many professing Christians are nonetheless tempted to make grand predictions about the end of the world — sometimes down to exact day and hour.

Jase says these people are asking the wrong kinds of questions. On this episode of “Unashamed,” dives into the two wrong questions Christians should never ask about the end times — and the two right ones they should focus on instead.

The first “wrong question,” he says, is “when is it going to happen?”

“Wrong question,” he repeats, citing 1 Thessalonians 5:1-2, which reads, “Now, brothers and sisters, about times and dates we do not need to write to you, for you know very well that the day of the Lord will come like a thief in the night.”

The second “wrong question” is “where are we going?”

“Wrong question,” Jase says again, reading from 1 Thessalonians 4, which shifts the focus away from location and gives Christians the only assurance they need: They will be “with the Lord.”

There are only two questions Christ-followers should be asking about the end times, says Jase.

The first is: If you do live to see the return of Christ, “who are you with?”

“This is one that's answered. … [You’re] with Him!” he exclaims.

The second good question is: “For how long?”

“Forever,” says Jase, citing 1 Thessalonians 4:17, which promises that “we will be with the Lord forever.”

“The Bible is about who you're with — not where you're going and not when it's going to happen.”

