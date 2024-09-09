Jase Robertson discovers something on Google that makes him concerned for Christians

On an episode of “Unashamed,” Jase Robertson dove into the convoluted subject of anger. The Bible has no shortage of verses regarding the emotion that makes our blood boil and our fists clench. But it can be challenging to tease out exactly how Christians are to respond to that specific feeling.

Take the following verses from Ephesians 4 as an example.

Ephesians 4:26 : "Be angry and do not sin; do not let the sun go down on your anger."

Ephesians 4:31: "Let all bitterness and wrath and anger and clamor and slander be put away from you, along with all malice."

It’s easy to see how some might walk away confused about how they are to handle their own anger.

But Jase Robertson has a question for you: “Are you angry about the things that God is angry about?”

“There's just some things that are so bad that happen to other humans that make us angry, and that's okay, but the only thing we can do is leave room for God's wrath. We got to move on and live a life of love in Christ Jesus,” he says.

And when it comes to the subject of God’s wrath, Jase says that’s where many Christians get it very, very wrong.

“About 80% of the text in the entire scripture that uses the word anger or angry are a reference to God … when somebody's angry it's usually God in the Bible,” says Al.

“Two-thirds of Jesus' parables, when he got to the end, he was either talking about the resurrection or standing before God or judgment or hell,” Jase echoes, adding that “some people read Ephesians, and they start serving an angry God.”

These misguided people proclaim falsities like “God doesn’t love everybody,” he says, adding the notion is far more “controversial” than he ever imagined.

“I Googled it,” he admits. “Out of the top 30 searches … 28 of them” said something to the effect of “‘God didn't love everybody,’ which I found troubling.”

Jase says that his Google search results reveal something profoundly concerning: A huge percentage of Christians sincerely believe that “God doesn’t love everybody” or that “He loves some people more than others.”

“I disagree with that profoundly,” says Jase.

To hear the Robertsons’ take on righteous anger, God’s wrath, as well as His love, watch the episode above.

