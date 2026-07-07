At America 250, Democrats unveil new surveillance state blueprint

For many conservatives, Project 2025 represented an actual blueprint. Its supporters argued that America finally had a plan to enforce existing laws, restore accountability, and take a weed-wacker to a bloated federal bureaucracy. It was a genuine road map for restoring sanity after years of government dysfunction. Reasonable people can debate its policy specifics. But at least the conversation centered on shrinking government overreach while strengthening it where the system had genuinely failed.

Project 2029, the Democrats' answer to Project 2025, takes America down a far darker path. Its opening sales pitch is practically impossible to oppose: Protect children online. Keep teenagers away from addictive, IQ-draining social media.

On paper, it reads like a manifesto every exhausted parent would happily sign in blood. After all, most Americans have looked around and concluded that social media is the digital equivalent of handing a toddler unlimited candy, fireworks, and a triple espresso before bedtime. If TikTok were a real-world babysitter, it would probably encourage your 8-year-old to lick shopping carts for internet fame.

Kids will adapt. The surveillance infrastructure will stay forever.

Protecting children matters. So too does it matter that good intentions have a funny habit of checking in for the weekend and staying for generations.

Inside the trap

The cornerstone of Project 2029 is the "Kids Over Clicks" proposal. It aims to ban social media accounts for anyone under 16 while forcing platforms to strictly verify users' ages. Supporters frame this as simple common sense. Critics see the first pieces of a much larger surveillance system falling into place.

That’s because you cannot reliably verify a person's age online without verifying exactly who he is in the physical world. Clicking a box that says "Yes, I am 18" is about as trustworthy as asking a toddler who drew on the walls. Serious age verification requires government identification, facial recognition scans, digital credentials, or another permanent method that ties your online activity to your real-world identity.

Every major expansion of government authority arrives carrying an affable, even adorable message. Sometimes it’s national security; sometimes it’s public health. This time, it’s the kids. Nobody wants predators targeting children online, and nobody wants 12-year-olds disappearing into algorithm-driven rabbit holes filled with exploitation. The concern is entirely genuine. The proposed solution, however, deserves equal scrutiny.

Think about the children 10 years from now. Imagine growing up in a country where creating an anonymous online account is automatically viewed as a suspicious, near-criminal act. Where every major website explicitly demands your digital papers before allowing you to read or participate. Where speaking freely online increasingly resembles checking in at an airport. Children raised inside that system won't experience it as unusual or oppressive. Fish rarely file complaints about the aquarium.

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Contrary to conventional wisdom, anonymous speech isn’t just a shield for internet trolls. It has protected whistleblowers exposing corporate corruption, domestic abuse victims seeking safe havens, political dissidents challenging powerful institutions, and ordinary citizens asking uncomfortable questions without fearing professional execution. Replace anonymity with mandatory identification, and many of those crucial voices simply vanish overnight. Not because they are criminals, but because they are human beings who quite like avoiding angry mobs, career-ending screenshots, and awkward conversations with the government.

Supporters argue that responsible citizens with nothing to hide have nothing to fear. That argument has aged about as gracefully as New Coke. Databases get hacked with laughable frequency. Governments change, administrations rotate, and policies written for one benevolent purpose always find exciting new careers serving entirely different masters. A child safety database readily becomes a fraud prevention tool, a national security asset, and finally an information enforcement mechanism. Bureaucracies possess an almost supernatural ability to discover fresh, urgent reasons for expanding yesterday’s temporary measures.

A glimpse of the future

America has watched this movie before, and the sequel is usually longer and much more exacting. Other countries are already offering a depressing sneak peek. Britain has introduced sweeping online age verification hurdles. Australia is testing hard restrictions on younger users. Across Europe, digital identity systems continue to mutate. Each promised careful limits. Each insisted ordinary citizens had absolutely nothing to worry about.

Yet once that tracking infrastructure exists, dismantling it becomes politically impossible. Governments rarely surrender powers they have already collected. Why would they?

Perhaps the ultimate irony is that determined teenagers usually find a way around technological barriers anyway. VPNs exist. Shared accounts exist. Older siblings know well that they often can be bribed. Adolescents have been bypassing parental controls since the invention of parents. The kids will adapt. The surveillance infrastructure, however, will stay forever.

America absolutely should protect children online. Parents deserve better, more intuitive tools. Platforms should face devastating financial penalties when they deliberately exploit young users. And data collection targeting minors deserves strict, uncompromising limits. Those are debates worth having.

But protecting children should never become a convenient political shortcut for building systems that actively erase privacy for everyone else. The children we want to protect today may someday inherit an internet where every single opinion carries a permanent, unremovable digital name tag.

That might sound incredibly reassuring to a Democrat. It sounds terrifying to me.