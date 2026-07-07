'That's some karma': Man's truck stolen while he was busy burglarizing Verizon store, Maryland police say

Maryland police said they were surprised to realize the victim of a truck robbery was also the perpetrator of a burglary at the same time.

Jalen Godard, 29, of Odenton called police on Thursday morning to report that someone had stolen his truck at about 5:44 a.m.

'Don't you hate it when your car gets stolen while you're committing a burglary?'

The Howard County Police Dept. posted footage from officers' body cameras as well as surveillance video from the store.

"Man, someone took my truck," Godard said to the responding officer, according to footage released.

"Did you leave it here running?" the officer asked.

"I was at McDonald's," Godard replied.

The officer realized there had been a burglary report at a Verizon store near the same location of the stolen truck, just a few minutes prior.

Then another piece of evidence linked the two incidents: Blood was found at the robbery scene at the window that had been broken, and the officer noticed blood on Godard's hands.

"Let me just see your hands real quick. Let me see this hand," the officer said.

"All right, put your hands behind your back for me," he adds after inspecting Godard's hands.

The officer tells Godard that he has blood on his hands, his glasses, and his shirt.

Godard denies being in a Verizon store, but the video shows footage from the store of the crook that looks very much like the suspect.

"So, the gig's up. It's whether you want to be honest about stuff or not," the officer says.

Godard continues denying that he robbed the store, which makes the officer laugh.

"That's kind of some karma s**t right there, ain't it?" he says.

"Well, I left the keys in," Godard replies.

"Yeah, that's some karma s**t right there, dude!" the officer says.

Godard was charged with burglary, theft, and destruction of property.

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"Don't you hate it when your car gets stolen while you're committing a burglary?" the police department wrote on the post with the video.

"Great work by PFC Buchanan connecting the dots to the burglary across the street when this suspect called to report his car was stolen," the department added. "Karma, indeed."

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