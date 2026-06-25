A new digital ID? Everything in your car will be tracked

A company in Greensboro, North Carolina, is looking to make sure nothing in your car goes unnoticed.

Automated license plate recognition cameras are already a widespread issue across the country, and they are about to get a lot smarter.

'SignalTrace correlates each digital fingerprint with a plate number.'

ALPR company Flock already has over 100,000 cameras installed throughout the United States, and with a simple upgrade, they could be capable of capturing every signal being put out from your car.

Enter North Carolina company Leonardo. Its product SignalTrace is designed to capture "the unique signals emitted from each device," which then "creates a digital fingerprint for devices that routinely travel together."

Examples are cell phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, earbuds, and Wi-Fi signals.

"SignalTrace correlates each digital fingerprint with a plate number, through common time stamps," meaning all the additional signals are attached to the same profile of the license plate at that time.

The data "indicates where and when a suspect is traveling and if multiple suspects are traveling together," the company says.

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Leonardo boasts that it already works with more than 5,000 law enforcement agencies across the globe and specifically holds contracts in New York, Arkansas, Kentucky, Maryland, New Mexico, and Ohio.

The scope of the company's work relies on its data amalgamation. The company creates profiles based not just on license plate numbers, but through a complex network of all its products, including video cameras, license plate readers, parking enforcement, and SignalTrace.

The information is all stored in a database, where it can be "queried and analyzed to aid investigations."

SignalTrace is even effective in "off-road areas such as in subways and malls," the company writes.

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RJ Sangosti/Denver Post/Getty Images

The correlated signals from devices are meant to match a license plate to a person in the event of a stolen vehicle, but can work even more directly in tracking a wanted individual or potentially just a person of interest.

If certain signals are matched to the legal owner of license plate, then those signals could be used to identify a person even if he is not in his car, working as an unofficial and nonconsensual form of digital ID.

Leonardo says it respects "individuals' privacy rights" and does not decrypt or read content from devices, but simply reveals signatures that are frequently traveling together within a vehicle.

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