This top school says AI has shredded college — and every university is next

American education has reached a point where the average high school graduate struggles to read a simple sentence or calculate a 15% tip without having a nervous breakdown. National assessment scores resemble a downward slope on an ill-fated ski trip, with reading proficiency sinking to levels that make basic literacy look like an endangered luxury. Math skills have declined to the point that fractions now strike terror into the hearts of 17-year-olds. The supposed greatest country in the world is systematically producing generations of young adults who can’t perform elementary calculations, yet somehow emerge with diplomas certifying their intellectual readiness for adulthood.

The sheer scale of this intellectual deflation, and dare I say fraud, was once confined to lower-tier institutions, but viruses have a nasty habit of spreading.

Attempts to police this behavior are truly comical.

Enter the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an institution that built its global reputation on turning human beings into relentless calculating machines. MIT shaped the computer age. It pioneered artificial intelligence and taught generations of engineers that suffering through grueling problem sets was the only true path to enlightenment. If any institution knew how to put technology in service of human ambition, it was this concrete citadel on the Charles River.

Those days, however, appear to be long gone.

Read it and weep

A recent, rather sobering institutional report from MIT reveals that the machines have officially outmaneuvered their creators. Artificial intelligence has breached the gates, and the faculty are left staring at the wreckage of their traditional curriculum. The bread and butter of elite higher education — take-home exams, late-night coding assignments, research essays, and endless problem sets — has been rendered obsolete in an instant. A possibly stoned student can now prompt a neural network from the comfort of a dorm bed, generate a flawless solution to a graduate-level physics problem, and return to sleep without exercising a single neuron.

This creates a deliciously absurd dynamic in the classroom. Professors spend their weekends running student submissions through detection software that regularly lies to them, trying to deduce whether a brilliant essay on quantum mechanics was penned by a future Nobel laureate or a 19-year-old with a smartphone and 15 minutes to spare. Study groups have vanished. The traditional struggle of learning — the painful, frustrating, essential process of making mistakes and fixing them — has been bypassed completely by a software script.

Attempts to police this behavior are truly comical. Universities that try to ban AI are essentially trying to battle a tsunami with an umbrella. The software improves every day, while the administrative committees tasked with combatting it meet once a month to discuss formatting guidelines for their strongly worded warning memos.

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The leaders at MIT recognize that pretending it's still the year 2016 is a speed run to complete institutional irrelevance. Their proposed solution involves dismantling the entire system of passive evaluation.

Nuking the rules

Instead of assigning written homework that will inevitably be outsourced to a close friend named Claude, the university is leaning into high-stakes, face-to-face accountability. This is a sensible approach. In truth, it’s probably the only approach that makes sense.

This means the return of oral examinations, a format that historically reduced anxious undergraduates to tears and will now serve as the ultimate truth serum. If a student claims to have written a brilliant algorithm, he must sit in a room with an actual human being and explain how it works line by line. Homework is being replaced by mandatory physical laboratory work, real-time group problem-solving, and practical project defense. Education is forced to become physical, immediate, and painfully personal simply because digital submissions can no longer be trusted.

The broader mandate involves teaching students how to rigorously interrogate machine outputs rather than accepting them as divine revelation. Software tools routinely invent historical facts and fabricate mathematical proofs with supreme confidence. The modern skill lies not in generating text, but in catching the machine in a lie before it ruins a project.

Transform or die

Of course, this crisis isn’t confined to elite research labs in Cambridge. MIT is merely the canary in the coal mine, coughing up blood to warn the rest of the nation that oxygen is in short supply. Every community college, high school, and state university that relies on take-home assignments is headed in the exact same direction.

Whether you love AI or loathe it isn’t the point; it will keep embedding itself in more offices and laboratories across the nation. The choice facing the entire American education system couldn’t be any clearer: Completely redesign the rules to test actual human capability, or continue collecting tuition while handing out degrees to human proxies for automated text generators.