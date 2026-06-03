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GENDER TRENDER: Superstar singer debuts trans kid at high school graduation
June 03, 2026
The teenager uses symbols to identify herself.
Move over, Charlize Theron!
Jennifer Lopez is the latest star to flaunt the decade's must-have celebrity accessory: a "trans" kid.
'[The kids should] go where they want to go and do what they want to do.'
Twins
Emme Muniz — one of a pair of twins Lopez shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — recently graduated from Los Angeles' Windward School under the new, more gender-identity-appropriate moniker Oskar, according to Page Six.
The last name Muniz comes from Anthony's real name, Marco Antonio Muñiz; the singer and Lopez were married from 2004 to 2014.
The nepo baby formerly known as Emme is no stranger to the limelight; when she was just 11, her mom brought her onstage to perform with her at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. Since then, the superstar scion has made the scene at a number of screenings and red carpets.
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Status symbols
In a since-deleted post from Windward's Instagram account, the school congratulated one "Oskar Muniz" for gaining admittance to Sarah Lawrence College, a private liberal arts college in New York.
The post was "liked" by actress Jennifer Garner, who was once married to actor Ben Affleck; he was married to Lopez for three years.
The post tagged an account belonging to Oskar, which also notes the same college, along with "he" as a preferred pronoun, as well as symbols for gay (“⚣”) and trans (“⚧︎”).
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All in the family
Dad Anthony apparently failed to attend his daughter's graduation, but other members of the extended family were there to pick up the slack. Among them: 14-year-old Samuel Affleck, Anthony's ex-wife's former stepson.
While Samuel continues to identify with his biological sex, his older sister Seraphina recently came out as trans.
Anthony was born in New York City to Puerto Rican parents and has multiplatinum albums in both English and Spanish. He is 57 years old and has seven children in total.
Lopez, 56, had previously said she wants her kids to "be happy and go where they want to go and do what they want to do."
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Andrew Chapados is a writer focusing on sports, culture, entertainment, gaming, and U.S. politics. The podcaster and former radio-broadcaster also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, which he confirms actually does exist.
andrewsaystv
Andrew Chapados
Andrew Chapados is a writer focusing on sports, culture, entertainment, gaming, and U.S. politics. The podcaster and former radio-broadcaster also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, which he confirms actually does exist.@andrewsaystv →
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