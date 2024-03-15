'White media' put Juwan Howard — now-former Michigan basketball coach — on 'hot seat,' reporter declares at news conference

A reporter told Juwan Howard during a Wednesday night news conference — when Howard was still head basketball coach for the University of Michigan — that "white media" put him on the "hot seat" amid a disappointing season.

The Wolverines had just lost that night to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament, and Howard indeed was fired Friday in the wake of an 8-24 record, which ESPN called "one of its worst seasons in 60 years."

But it sure seemed like Charles Hallman — a staff writer for the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder — had other things on his mind at the news conference.

Hallman — whose X bio indicates he's a "longtime Black journalist who works hard at what I do" — opened with the following to Howard: "Coach ... first of all, we’re praying for you that your health will improve." Howard had heart surgery in September.

"Thank you, brother," Howard replied. "I appreciate that, man."

With that, Hallman continued with what sounded much more like a racially charged statement than a question.

"There’s three black coaches in this conference, and throughout the season each one of you has been put on a hot seat by the white media. I’m hoping that you survive this because we know black coaches sometimes don’t," Hallman said. "But can you speak on just the fact that the three of you are doing the job that you’ve been hired to do, representing as coaches? There was black kids in the stands today that got to see you coach and will see the other two black coaches during this tournament. Can you just speak on that?"





Howard didn't seem to directly address Hallman's racially charged words but others sure did:

"What a sad world we live in," another commenter said. "Pathetic."

"This crap is getting really old," another user stated. "It’s a tiresome act."

"Poor Juwan can't catch a break, this racist country is really holding him down," another commenter quipped.

"'White media...'. Buddy you went 8-24. The excuses people use today for poor performance is embarrassing," another user observed.

"His black boss hired him and fired him," another commenter noted. "This [is] really nothing to fuss about."

But at least one X user backed Hallman's words: "Don’t have to like the question but it was asked. Coach Howard has had a bad season... historically bad at that. I do appreciate the media being called exactly what they are. They’re not the Black media, so they’re definitely the white media."

Anything else?

ESPN, citing sources, said UM still owes Howard $3 million.

More from the sports network:

Howard was suspended for five games in February 2022 for hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face after a game. During the postgame handshake line after Wisconsin's 77-63 win, Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard exchanged words before being surrounded by players and coaches. In the ensuing scrum, Krabbenhoft exchanged words with Howard and then Howard reached out and struck Krabbenhoft's face.

