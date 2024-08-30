Corporate media just can’t cause an outrage like it used to

Ask a friend who hates former President Donald Trump to put aside any outrage over the Jan. 6 riot and explain just what was so awful about his four years in the White House. All but the most addicted political junkies will struggle to answer.

We can all remember that there were daily scandals and weekly outrages, but what were they again? There’s the silly Belleau Wood story, which was debunked by on-the-record, Trump-hating witnesses. Then there’s building the wall on the southern border, which is now among the Democrats’ campaign promises. And then maybe the “fine people” thing? Though that’s been thoroughly debunked as well.

Just one more breaking news banner and one more special report has become just one more blip.

No one can clearly remember because it was all so fake. Faux media outrage served fresh every hour in exchange for ratings boosts. Outlets like CNN became addicted to the high. Remember that reporter screaming at Trump about Russia (or was it Ukraine?) at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll? The ratings have never recovered since the Bad Orange Man left.

The insanity began right away. Right after Trump won, reporters accused the president-elect of murdering the First Amendment for sneaking away from his press pool to grab a steak with the family. It never let up from there, ranging from the silly to the stupid. Red Christmas decorations? That’s racist. Ask NATO allies to meet treaty obligations? That’s treason. One newspaper-style writer said his music playlist was “fascist.”

They’re at it again. On the third anniversary of America’s deeply embarrassing withdrawal from Afghanistan, the corporate media wants to mark the occasion by saying Trump violated the dignity of Arlington Cemetery by accepting an invitation from Gold Star parents whose children were killed in the sloppy retreat.

Gold Star parents, mind you, who have never received a call from the sitting president and whose only meeting was on the tarmac, where he repeatedly checked his watch while accepting their sons and daughters. These same parents asked for the media to come. They wanted the moment “respectfully captured.”

That didn’t stop the bureaucrats in the military from condemning the whole affair. You’ll notice no one complained when Biden was captured in the exact same section of the cemetery. Nor when he used footage from his visit to a U.S. military cemetery in France in a political ad against Trump (one that repeated the Belleau Wood fraud).

To the corporate left-wing media, the real scandal is “Trump” and “norms.” The same thing we’ve been hearing now for eight years; the same line used to explain how global standing and prestige would return if we just got rid of Trump and replaced him with, well, the guy who turned the long-overdue withdrawal from Afghanistan into a televised global embarrassment.

Examples abound. How about that time Trump went to a town that was apparently a racist town, whatever that is? Well, it turned out President Joe Biden had gone to the same little town a few years earlier, so the press dropped the story.

But it doesn’t seem to be working any more. No one cares. Just one more breaking news banner and one more special report has become just one more blip. Just a little white noise.

