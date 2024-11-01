Democrats are suppressing votes across the country — and gaslighting you

It’s four days until the election, and Democrats across the country are working overtime to suppress the vote, allow noncitizens to vote, and stop any kind of actual oversight. At the same time, Democrat allies in the media are working overtime to suppress reporting or complaining about it as Republican conspiracy theories. Fortunately, for the first time in modern history, both Republicans and parts of the judiciary appear willing to push back on the nonsense.

First, the shenanigans. There’s a lot out there, including unverified incidents and those where the chance of stupidity is higher than the chance of malice, so we’ll just stick with the clearest ones here.

Democrats in the media are gaslighting the country into believing it’s all just a big Trump conspiracy theory.

You've got verified voter suppression in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. This isn’t a Republican talking point. It's a decision by a Democrat judge in a blue state, who ruled that police clearing voters out of early voting lines hours before the polls closed had broken the law — and mandated the Keystone State’s early voting window get extended by a few days to make up for it.

Bucks County, just outside Philadelphia, isn’t red — it's a swing county that went for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by less than one point in 2016 and President Joe Biden by more than four points in 2022. Someone on the ground, however, seems to have seen something he did not like. It’s not certain who directed the police to suppress the vote, but “it appears the fake ‘voter protection’ workers — who are in fact Democrat Party operatives (not elections officials) — appear to be the ones directing the offices to shut down the lines and telling people they can’t vote,” RNC political director James Blair wrote Wednesday.

There’s no doubt that any such incident in a Republican-run swing county of a swing state would elicit a swift state and federal response. Thus far, the Biden Department of Justice has been silent. Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and his attorney general have not launched any known investigation into the illegal suppression. None of the above responded to Blaze News requests for information on any digging they might be doing.

A bit farther west in the state, Lancaster County election officials have already flagged 2,500 ballots they say look suspicious. The ballots, ABC reported, were “apparently part of a larger effort to sign people up” and also impacted Monroe and Cambria counties. “It appears to be an organized effort at this point,” Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams (R) said.

“In at least one example, the named applicant is in fact deceased,” Monroe County District Attorney Mike Mancuso wrote in a Tuesday Facebook post. Both Monroe and York counties traced the ballots back to an Arizona company, Field+Media Corps, which contracts with Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign. The company is owned by a Mesa, Arizona, councilman and “voting rights activist.”

Over in Nevada, Democrats fought for months to delay a lawsuit challenging undated ballots. By the time it finally came before a judge this week, the judge ruled in favor of Democrats, saying there was no evidence that a bunch of late, undated ballots would favor the party that fought tooth and nail for their inclusion.

In Virginia, the Biden-Harris administration fought the governor to stop him from removing noncitizens from voter rolls. The fight went all the way to the Supreme Court, which sided with the Old Dominion over the feds.

In Ohio, Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose reported that similar efforts to restrict American voting to American citizens were being thwarted by Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, whose administration refused to share its citizenship data. “Not only were they suing to stop these efforts, but they’re also withholding essential citizenship records needed to do this work,” he wrote on X Wednesday afternoon.

The Democrat-aligned ACLU attacked his effort to keep non-Americans from voting in American elections, calling it a “discriminatory requirement.”

In Colorado, Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold posted passwords to voting machines online without protections. Colorado reporter Kyle Clark later revealed she’d known about the password problem for five days but had neither taken them down nor told county clerks. She only acted after state Republicans exposed the security breach.

When Clark asked her if she would have told the clerks (or the public) about the breach without Republican pressure, she declined to answer, claiming she’d spent those five days “investigating" with the Biden-Harris administration. The civil servant responsible, she claimed, is no longer with the office.

Earlier in the year, Griswold argued in front of the Supreme Court that former President Donald Trump’s name should not appear on the state’s ballot, which would have barred Coloradans from voting for him at all. After the Supreme Court forced her to put his name back on, she unironically appealed to the American people to step in and “save democracy in November.”

A Democrat judge in Illinois did the same, ruling that Trump must be stricken from the ballot in response to a lawsuit brought by a Democrat-supporting nonprofit, Free Speech for People. That organization’s founder and president is unironically the former executive director of the National Voting Rights Institute.

In Maine, Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows followed suit, removing the former president from the 2024 ballot. This effort was ultimately thwarted by the Supreme Court ruling.

Democrats and their supporters led less successful efforts to nix Trump from the ballot in Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

In Democrat-run Dallas, a working “sample ballot” was posted online. It didn’t include the word “sample” anywhere and could easily have been downloaded and printed until it was called out by a local Republican activist.

In Vancouver, Washington, an incendiary device was set off at a ballot box, destroying hundreds of ballots meant for an incredibly close House race pitting first-term Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez against Republican Joe Kent. While no person or group claimed responsibility for the crime, the devices were marked with “Free Gaza” — a frequent refrain at Democrat and left-wing rallies. Another ballot box was similarly attacked in nearby Portland, a hotbed of Democrat-aligned political violence.

And while all this is going on, Democrats in the media are gaslighting the country into believing it’s all just a big Trump conspiracy theory.

“This week, Trump is laying the groundwork for contesting the election by complaining that cheating is taking place in Pennsylvania,” Jonathan Capehart lisped on his Friday internet show, "by suing Bucks County for alleged election irregularities; and this is on top of his continual assertion that if he loses it’s because of cheating.”

“Uh, yeah!” Democrat columnist Ruth Marcus responded. “He’s been laying the groundwork for this just not in the last week but the last umpty-umpth month.”

It was all too rich for mild-mannered Republican radio host Hugh Hewitt, who explained that it was all very real and there’s no need to use “alleged” when it’s been found by a judge, before storming off camera.

But it wasn’t just Ruth and Jonathan gabbing on. "Trump is laying the groundwork to challenge an election he might lose," Politico claimed Thursday. "Pennsylvania is ground zero." "Trump and his allies ramp up election fraud allegations in Pennsylvania," a Wednesday NBC News headline reads. An ABC story from Oct. 8 explains, "How Trump is laying the groundwork to possibly challenge the 2024 election results."

It all reads like that classic NBC headline from last October: “Republicans float a quiet conspiracy theory that Biden won't be on the ballot.” There’s been no update on that gem yet from our star reporters, Matt Dixon, Dasha Burns, and Alex Tabet.

