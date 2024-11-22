Fauci’s empire exposed: How Trump can cure America’s health bureaucracy

Earlier this week, I wrote a column exposing the cancer metastasizing within America’s body politic — a malignancy created and nurtured by the progressive project over the last century. I focused on how this cancer had infected the “eyes and ears” of our nation: the media. From Big Tech suppressing dissent to mass media corrupting public discourse, the disease has eaten away at our ability to pursue the common good through civil disagreement and the free flow of information.

But this cancer has deeper roots, spreading into the very organs meant to protect and nourish our republic: our immune system.

The 2024 election isn’t just a mandate. It’s a diagnosis.

The Department of Health and Human Services, specifically the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration, once acted as the body’s natural defenses. Today, the agencies resemble a compromised immune system — infested with power-hungry elites and corrupted by self-interest.

This failure was laid bare during the COVID-19 pandemic, which shredded the last vestiges of trust Americans had in their government. At the center of this catastrophe stood Dr. Anthony Fauci, the epitome of progressive rot — a man who turned his government post into an untouchable kingdom.

The Fauci empire

Fauci’s career should serve as a cautionary tale. As the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, he wielded unparalleled influence, setting pandemic policies that devastated lives and businesses. Behind the scenes, his agency funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology — the likely source of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Even when confronted with this inconvenient truth, Fauci sidestepped accountability. In 2021, Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) exposed his agency’s involvement in funding this dangerous research. Months later, an NIH official confirmed it. Yet Fauci remains unscathed, unaccountable, and celebrated by the elites.

When retiring in 2022, Fauci boasted the highest salary of any federal employee — over $400,000 annually. His golden parachute includes a taxpayer-funded security detail at a cost of $15 million and, as revealed by watchdog group Open the Books, hidden royalties from pharmaceutical companies. These revelations paint a damning picture of a man — and a system — that enriches itself at the expense of the American people.

The deification of bureaucracy

When Fauci infamously claimed, “If you’re attacking me, you’re attacking science,” he wasn’t just defending his actions; he was embodying the progressive vision of government: a pantheon of unelected “experts” ruling unchallenged over the masses. Agencies like the NIH, CDC, and FDA, once meant to serve the public, now tower over us like Greek temples, demanding faith while suppressing dissent.

This progressive model — centralized control under the guise of expertise — is the cancer undermining our republic. It prioritizes bureaucratic power over individual freedom and accountability. Trump’s election represents a rejection of this model. But a rebellion is meaningless without action.

Trump’s window of opportunity

The 2024 election isn’t just a mandate. It’s a diagnosis. Americans are demanding bold action to excise the rot. The federal health bureaucracy must be among Trump’s top priorities. His administration must:

Audit the agencies: Investigate the NIH, CDC, and FDA for abuses of power and conflicts of interest. Pursue accountability: Hold figures like Fauci accountable for misleading Congress and the American people. Decentralize power: Transfer authority from federal agencies back to state and local governments. End corporate cronyism: Shine a light on the relationship between Big Pharma and federal agencies.

This is the next step in America’s surgery — a treatment that targets not just the tumor but the system enabling its growth.

We can no longer allow unelected officials to wield unchecked power. Agencies like the NIH, CDC, and FDA must return to their rightful role: serving the people, not ruling over them. Trump’s presidency offers a rare opportunity to reclaim government of the people, by the people, and for the people.

The cancer is deep, but it’s not untreatable. It will take bold leadership in the Trump administration and the courage to challenge the progressive elites who have corrupted our system.

