The Democrat civil war is real — and it is happening in Wisconsin

Yard signs for democratic socialist Francesca Hong have appeared across rural Wisconsin in recent months. Hong, a single mother and small-business restaurateur, has paired an appealing biography with a platform well to the left of the state’s political center. She has called for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement and establishing universal health care. Now she leads the Democrat field for governor.

Hong’s rise has also thrown Wisconsin Democrats into a panic. Party leaders must either accommodate a socialist insurgency or risk alienating the working-class voters they need in November. The result is a fractured coalition that could puncture Democrat hopes for a national blue wave.

Wisconsin’s primary may reveal the limit of the coming blue wave: Democrats cannot sweep the country while their own coalition is pulling itself apart.

Republicans avoided that problem. By late January, they had consolidated around Rep. Tom Tiffany, a former dam tender from Northwestern Wisconsin, and began pooling their resources for the general election. Democrats instead produced a seven-candidate field that included two lieutenant governors, the Milwaukee County executive, a businessman, a lawyer, a CEO, and a chef backed by the Democratic Socialists of America.

Kirk Bangstad, owner of Minocqua Brewing Company, briefly joined the race after his bar promised free beer on the day President Trump died. His campaign lasted only weeks before election officials disqualified him for failing to collect enough valid signatures.

The Democrat primary soon became a full-blown soap opera. For months, party insiders treated Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez as the preferred candidate of major donors. Rodriguez, who has worked in health care, built her campaign around her biography as a nurse, wife, mother, and experienced public official.

Former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes also entered the race. He left Gov. Tony Evers’ administration in 2022 to challenge Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. Barnes spent $56 million, lost the election, and earned the lasting resentment of major Democrat donors.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley began building momentum until his administration allowed the county employees’ health insurance contract to lapse. Thousands of workers temporarily lost coverage, and the debacle triggered firings, resignations, and questions about Crowley’s competence.

Crowley dropped out and endorsed Rodriguez. Then Rodriguez’s campaign disclosed nearly $600,000 in campaign-finance reporting errors and suspended its bid. Crowley promptly re-entered the race with Evers’ endorsement. Wisconsin Democrats had managed to replace one damaged establishment candidate with another.

While the establishment candidates stumbled, Hong surged. She has led surveys of likely primary voters and attracted the largest number of individual contributors in the race: 14,000 donors making more than 22,000 contributions. Her average donation is just under $50, evidence of genuine grassroots enthusiasm rather than dependence on a handful of wealthy patrons.

Hong signs and campaign literature now appear from Wisconsin’s rural towns to its deepest-blue cities. During a livestream with left-wing streamer Hasan Piker, she expressed support for abolishing prisons, defunding police, and eliminating the U.S. Senate. These are not marginal disagreements over tax rates or spending priorities. Hong represents a direct challenge to the party’s remaining moderates.

RELATED: The revolution will not be televised — it will be livestreamed in 4K

Jason Alpert-Wisnia/Hans Lucas/AFP/Getty Images

Wisconsin may seem like unlikely terrain for a far-left socialist breakthrough. Milwaukee elected three prominent socialist mayors between 1910 and 1960, but the state has spent the past six decades as a fiercely contested political battleground. A movement built around New York City-style democratic socialism should struggle in a state decided by working-class voters outside Madison and Milwaukee.

Yet neighboring states offer warnings. Minnesota has Omar Fateh, and Michigan has Denzel McCampbell. The Midwest may be less resistant to the socialist left than party leaders and Republican strategists assume.

Wisconsin’s gubernatorial primary exposes a widening fracture between traditional Democrats and radical socialists. Since Trump returned to office in 2025, the media has promoted a supposed conservative civil war, feeding podcast feuds and trying to cast Marco Rubio and JD Vance as rivals. Those largely manufactured disputes look minor beside the Democratic Party’s genuine struggle for control.

Many major donors hesitate to fund DSA candidates whose platforms repel independents. At the same time, young activists have built increasingly powerful grassroots organizations around socialist candidates. DSA membership is rising rapidly while Democratic Party membership remains comparatively flat. The party’s money and its energy are moving in opposite directions.

RELATED: ‘Need a cop? Thank socialism’ is dumb — but dangerously effective

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

That conflict could destroy Democrat hopes for a blue wave before November arrives. Party leaders want likeable, moderate-sounding candidates who can win swing voters. Their activist base wants candidates who would abolish immigration enforcement, defund police, eliminate prisons, and dismantle constitutional institutions. Wisconsin Democrats cannot satisfy both constituencies indefinitely.

The problem extends beyond Wisconsin. The collapse of candidates such as Graham Platner in Maine points to a broader struggle over the Democratic Party’s identity and direction.

Democrat leaders may believe voter anger at Trump will carry them through the midterms. But anger alone cannot hold together a coalition fighting over whether reform or revolution should define the party.

Wisconsin’s primary may reveal the limit of the coming blue wave: Democrats cannot sweep the country while their own coalition is pulling itself apart.