The FDA’s deadly betrayal of pro-life America

The Food and Drug Administration’s approval of a generic version of mifepristone, a drug used in chemical abortions, isn’t just another bureaucratic misstep. It’s a profound betrayal of pro-life Americans and a reckless disregard for public safety.

The agency has now accelerated the mass production of a drug that ends unborn lives and carries serious risks for women. In doing so, the FDA’s bureaucracy has made clear that it serves ideological interests, not the citizens or the administration it is supposed to answer to.

Every life matters — both the woman and the child. Without moral clarity in policy, America risks losing its foundation altogether.

Only days before the approval, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary publicly pledged to conduct a full safety review of mifepristone. That commitment lasted less than a week. By fast-tracking the generic drug, the agency reversed its own position without completing the promised review.

Mifepristone is no ordinary medication. It is designed to be 100% lethal to an unborn child and carries documented risks to the mother, including severe bleeding and infection. The FDA’s reversal isn’t a matter of procedure — it’s a moral failure dressed up as administrative routine.

For millions of Americans who value the sanctity of life, this decision feels like déjà vu: another Washington agency disregarding its duty under the cover of “regulatory process.”

The bureaucracy’s excuse doesn’t hold

Pro-life Americans — one of the largest and most enduring constituencies in the nation — have been ignored by the bureaucratic elite for decades. When confronted, officials claim they’re merely “following the law.” But the FDA has wide discretion to delay or deny authorization for drugs that raise ethical or safety concerns.

Choosing not to use that authority isn’t neutrality. It’s cowardice. It’s the decision to shrug and look away while a drug designed to end life gains wider reach.

This approval darkens what should have been a pro-life administration’s legacy. Mifepristone’s purpose could not be clearer: It ends human life. Authorizing a generic version without exhaustive review prioritizes ideology over science and convenience over conscience.

Between promise and practice

The FDA insists that further studies will follow, but the promise rings hollow. As 17 U.S. senators recently pointed out, the safety study Makary pledged during his confirmation took six months to even be announced — and was done quietly, with little public notice.

That delay reveals the real problem: a deep-state bureaucracy operating with impunity, detached from the leadership and values of the nation it serves. When bureaucrats make decisions that contradict both policy and conscience, accountability becomes nonnegotiable.

A call to accountability and courage

The FDA must immediately identify and remove the officials responsible for this approval. It should also reconsider mifepristone’s production and distribution altogether. A drug designed to end life has no place in a nation that claims to defend the vulnerable.

This moment demands courage, not compliance. Those who value life must stand firm, demand accountability, and work toward a future where the institutions of government defend life instead of destroying it.