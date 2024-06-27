Voters crave answers, not theatrics, at Thursday’s debate

Here's what the American people want to hear from their leaders during the presidential debate on Thursday night.

Let me start with what they don't want to hear. They don't want to hear about "Russia-gate." They don't want to hear about stolen elections, January 6, or frankly abortion in either direction. They don't need to go over the corrupt court cases of Donald Trump or the corruption of the Justice Department regarding Hunter Biden. They don't want to hear about “drag queen story hour” or about equity. They don't want to hear about global warming — that in particular is at the bottom of the list of American's concerns.

People want answers. They want an actual plan that they can participate in, that they can understand. They want a leader.

They don't want to hear about COVID-19, especially if it’s used as an excuse to explain away inflation and lack of jobs burdening the American people. Anyone who tries to argue that the border is secure or that our country is in good shape, that jobs are plentiful, the economy is growing like crazy, that fuel is cheap, and food is affordable will lose! Maybe not tonight, but in the fall. That message will lose.

People no longer believe in the system. They don't believe any more that it’s geared for them. They don't believe in the politicians on either side of the aisle. And they certainly don't believe CNN’s Jake Tapper or the press generally. Full faith and trust in the American government is a thing of the distant past.

People also don't believe in the fake fearmongering any more. Why? Because there's enough stuff out there to actually be afraid of. And Americans are afraid.

A fair deal

Here’s what Americans want to know: Who is going to keep my job secure? Who is going to make sure this insane inflation doesn't continue and actually goes down? They don't care about the Federal Reserve or what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen thinks. They care about having to choose between food and fuel!

Americans don’t want to choose between making rent or having a car. They can't afford a new home. They can't afford a loan or the 30% interest rate on their credit cards, which are already maxed out. They care about the elites who are getting rich and the banks that are always bailed out without consequence. People want answers. They want an actual plan that they can participate in, that they can understand. They want a leader.

It seems like the average American can’t get a fair deal. Average Americans are the people who create 70% of all jobs in recessions and tough times. They're the small business owners who have always been the backbone of job creation. Yet they see their leaders bail out big corporations while hanging them out to dry. Home Depot made money and was allowed to stay open during the pandemic, but the local hardware store was considered a danger to everyone's health.

What's the game we're playing? Because the American people feel like we're on the losing end.

The American people have seen what reimagining the police looks like. What they want to know in Thursday’s debate is who will restore safety to our streets. Crime is unlike anything I have seen in my lifetime. People want safe and clean streets. Is that too much to ask of our leaders?

For the first time in my lifetime, Americans are deeply concerned about their immediate future.

The American people have seen what the reimagining of our schools has done to our children. They want schools that will help them, as parents, teach their children reading, math, science, writing, usable skills — not "March and Protest 101."

Our children need a quality education, not an indoctrination camp that labels them as gay, not gay, nonbinary, or any of the numerous other gender identities. American parents primarily worry about their children's futures. If we continue down this path, I fear for my children's prospects. This situation is dire, and people know it. They are asking, "Who will stop the insanity?"

For the love of country

Remember that Biden won the 2020 election because he said, "Isn't this crazy?” People voted for him because he campaigned as an "old, safe guy." What was he going to do?

Well, we've seen what he's done. Are our kids going to be able to afford an education? Is it worth even having an education? Will my children be able to own a house? Will my children be able to inherit my house? Will they be able to have food or even grow food?

People worry that this is the end of a country that almost all of us love and want to save. We may disagree on the problems or the solutions. But I believe most of us love America!

Americans want a solution on the border. They worry about war. Is my kid going to be sent off to fight some politician or global elite's war for something that I don't even believe in? The federal government is already spending all our children's money and can't seem to track any of it. Are we seriously talking tough when nuclear war is an option on the table for not just one country but several?

When it comes to elections, Americans have historically cared about the distant future, their children and grandchildren's futures. For the first time in my lifetime, Americans are deeply concerned about their immediate future. Are my kids going to survive school? Is my wife going to make it after going to the gas station? Am I going to have any money left? Will I be able to keep my house or my apartment?

No slogan is going to work this time to fix the ills that the American people are facing. Only leadership will do that.

For the first time in my life, we are beginning to look at our Bill of Rights differently. Take the the right to keep and bear arms. That's always been a theoretical debate in many ways. But it's not theoretical any more. Here's how: We see on TV all the time people trapped in their cars surrounded by Antifa or Hamas lovers, and if you call 911, there's no help coming. But God forbid you should defend yourself.

Our wives, our daughters, and our sons need to get gas at night occasionally. When did it become normal to check over your shoulder to make sure you're not being cased?

The bad guys have guns, and the way they get them is not through any legitimate gun store that the government is trying to suffocate. The police are now no longer allowed to police any more, and if they do, the DA lets the criminals go!

Have we already lost?

If our government won't stop gangs and terrorists from different countries that are known to be coming over our southern border, if the government doesn't stop dismissing rioters, firebombings, and calling a "bigot" the hardworking taxpaying American who is struggling to buy a loaf of bread, then maybe we've already lost our country.

People want to know why our veterans are on the streets and illegal aliens are in hotels. People want to know why our law enforcement officials and district attorneys won’t arrest and prosecute criminals or go after gangs and illegal guns. People want to know why they can't afford food, gas, rent, insurance, electricity, health care. No slogan is going to work this time to fix the ills that the American people are facing. Only leadership will do that.

People need to see a leader on the dais Thursday who actually sees them.

Americans don't care about their president’s personal life. They don't care about his past. They need a leader who sees what their lives are like for them. They don't need anyone to tell them how bad it is. They want to hear, "I get it. I see you. I know the problem, and I will fix it.”

Whoever steps up to the plate and becomes a leader — a true leader — of the American people will win the debate Thursday night.

