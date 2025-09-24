Chicago Cubs' Matt Shaw gives powerful message after missing game to attend Charlie Kirk memorial

Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw took time away from his club to attend Charlie Kirk's memorial on Sunday.

In the middle of a battle for first place in the National League, Shaw flew down to Glendale, Arizona, to attend the celebration of Kirk's life at State Farm Stadium.

'I feel strong about my faith and that what was meant to be happened.'

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Shaw said he received a text message from Kirk's wife, Erika, asking him to "come to the funeral."

"I felt as though it was something that was really important for me to do," Shaw explained.

Shaw revealed to reporters that he met Kirk this past off-season in Arizona, which is not only where the team has its spring training but is also where the athlete lives.

Along with being "one of the biggest Cubs fans" he has ever met, Shaw said that Kirk was extremely supportive of him after they became friends and would send him a text message after every game.

"He was super, super supportive of us and obviously someone who was really faithful," Shaw recalled.

The baseball player's recollection of Sunday's memorial was powerful, as Shaw described what he felt inside the packed stadium alongside fellow mourners.

"The amount of joy that was in that room, with everyone coming together and realizing how important their faith was to each and every person that was in there, I think just is so powerful because nobody was angry," Shaw said about the event.

Shaw continued, saying what he experienced was a "really powerful" service that he hoped would bring more people together.

Additionally, Shaw said fan support, including Kirk's, has helped him throughout the season.

"How much support we've had for this team and knowing he was a part of that, you know, I think that was a big part of our friendship, and then again his faith and my faith was an area we connected," he explained.

As for how his team felt about the decision, Shaw said he spoke to about a dozen teammates, along with the Cubs' legal team, staff, and management. The rookie was pleased with how well the organization responded and how smoothly different elements of the club coordinated to allow for his departure.

Shaw was asked by a reporter if he was concerned about possible backlash from his decision, to which the third baseman said he would always stand on his faith.

"I'm not concerned at all. No," he replied. "My connection with Charlie was through our faith. That's something that drives me every day. That's the reason why I'm able to do what I do every day, and that's something I'm extremely thankful for."

Shaw stressed that without his faith and his many blessings, he would not be in the position he is today.

"Whatever backlash comes is okay. I feel strong about my faith and that what was meant to be happened," Shaw said.

Without Shaw, the Cubs lost 1-0 to the Cincinnati Reds.

