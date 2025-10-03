Florida man trained in MMA beats up home intruder: 'Only God and my hands. That's it.'

A man defended his family's home when an intruder was found in the living room.

Henny Rojas was staying at his sister's house while she and her husband were in Miami last weekend; Rojas was there supervising his teenage nephew.

'Protect your family because the demon is outside.'

On Saturday morning, the teenager allegedly called his mother in a panic while trying to wake up his uncle, Rojas, to tell him there was a stranger in the living room.

"Uncle, uncle, wake up. Wake up!" Rojas recalled his nephew saying.

WPEC-TV reported that the man had forced his way into the home, but Rojas, who has allegedly trained in mixed martial arts for three years, met him with a pummeling.

"I'm prepared. It's not my first time," Rojas declared. "I don't feel [feel] any pain, nothing."

According to WPEC, witnesses reported that as the encounter escalated, Rojas used boxing, wrestling, and kicking techniques to subdue the suspect.

"I don't like guns. I don't [go] looking for a knife or nothing. Only God and my hands. That's it," Rojas reiterated.

After police subdued the suspect, he said his intrusion into the home was a simple mistake.

RELATED: Dana White shuts down absurd question about 'toxic masculinity' from CBS host who can't define it

The suspect, 31-year-old Austin Caresani, arrived in court with visible bruises all over his face; one of his eyes was swollen, while the other was black and purple.

Caresani told police he had been drinking at a nearby club and only accidentally entered the residence. He claimed he was actually trying to get a friend's house.

In court, Caresani invoked his right to remain silent before a judge revealed that he had been charged with home invasion. The suspect was reportedly still in jail as of Wednesday.

RELATED: Bouncer caught on video smashing male's head through car window, putting him in chokehold. But cops get a break in the case.

Rojas said he would not have changed a single thing about what happened that night, but provided parting words for the viewers at home.

"Protect your family because the demon is outside. A lot of crazy people. He don't believe in God. He only looking for damage," he said.

Rojas did not appear to have any formal MMA fighting history when his name was searched on multiple MMA athlete-tracking sites.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

