Harrison Butker visits Trump at White House for third straight year despite not being on winning Super Bowl team

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made it to the Oval Office again despite his team losing in Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Amid outrage over a situation of he said, she said regarding the Eagles visiting Washington, D.C., Butker stopped in to see the president in a largely unpublicized visit.

Butker, a staunch supporter of Trump, met with the president in the Oval Office with White House communications adviser Margo Martin posting a photo of the pair on social media.

"The GOAT of kicking [Harrison Butker] meets the GOAT of Presidents [Donald Trump]," Martin wrote on X.

Butker also made his way over to the White House press briefing room and took time to pose at the podium:

"Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is here at the White House today and just stopped in the press briefing room to take a photo," a reporter from Spectrum News noted.

This marked the third-straight year Butker visited the White House but this time without his Chiefs compatriots. After back-to-back wins in the Super Bowl in 2023 and 2024, the Chiefs failed to become the first team to ever win three in a row. It is tradition for the Super Bowl winners to visit the president for a team photo op.

Butker supported Trump heading into the 2024 election and called him the "most pro-life president."

"That's a topic that is the most crucial topic for me. I want us to be fighting for the most vulnerable, fighting for the unborn, and that's what we should prioritize," Butker said at the time.

Butker has been seen as an anti-woke and pro-life media figure since he made headlines following a commencement speech in May 2024 that rocked progressive outlets to their core. The kicker also praised president Trump in December for his pick for ambassador to the Vatican.

Since his previous visit, Butker had created a political action committee called the UPRIGHT PAC, meant to encourage Christians to vote for "traditional values." According to the Daily Mail, the PAC was announced in October 2024 and subsequently endorsed Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri.

"He's not just a Senator; he's a devout Christian, a family man, and a fighter for so much we hold dear," the PAC said at the time, according to the Kansas City Star. "Josh Hawley is relentless in defending religious rights, fighting for the Constitution, and standing up for the most vulnerable among us—the unborn."



Butker also reportedly met with Hawley while in D.C., as reported by KCTV 5.

