Imane Khelif voted third place for Female Athlete of the Year in AP journalist poll

Some Associated Press reporters believe that Imane Khelif is the best female athlete of 2024, a new poll revealed.

Khelif, who won gold at the Paris Olympics in women's 66kg boxing, did so despite many claims stating that as a biological man, he was not eligible for the women's category.

Even though the International Boxing Association, World Boxing Organization, and endocrinological experts have all determined that Khelif was born a man, the boxer is still mystifying audiences enough to garner votes as the top female athlete of the year.

'A black eye for women's sports.'

In the AP Female Athlete of the Year voting, Khelif received four votes from a pool of 74 sports journalists, putting the boxer in third place.

Basketball star Caitlin Clark took home the award, however, with 35 votes, and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles took second place with 25 votes.

Jennifer Sey, an Olympian and women's sports advocate, called the vote "a punch in the face (ironically) for female athletes everywhere."

She added, "[It's] a black eye for women's sports and the AP. And a reminder that the woke-sters won't go quietly and they think men qualify as among the very best women."

"No more males in women’s sports!" another woman's account stated, along with an attached video of Khelif in a blazer at a recent appearance.

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines responded to a post about the news, saying that Khelif "has a micropenis," before citing that Khelif's "medical record shows he has XY chromosomes, internal testes, no uterus, male levels of testosterone, & a micropenis."

"This means a man ... won an Olympic women's gold medal in boxing," Gaines concluded.

Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Gaines is likely referring to the endocrinological report that stated Khelif has testicless, a penis, and XY chromosomes. A pelvic MRI also reportedly revealed the "absence of a uterus."

The same report said Khelif has a condition called Alpha 5 reductase type 2, a genetic anomaly that causes "metabolic dysfunction in testosterone and dehydroandrosterone," which affects sexual development before birth and during puberty.

The report came after the WBO said a 2022 gender test "clearly revealed that the Algerian boxer is biologically male."

The IBA disqualified Khelif from its women's category in 2023, with President Umar Kremlev saying Khelif had “XY chromosomes."

Khelif has denied being a man and even filed hate speech complaints in France against celebrities like Elon Musk and author J.K. Rowling.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!