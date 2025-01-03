Kai Trump signs NIL deal for trading cards with massive price tag

Leaf Trading Cards announced it has entered a partnership with Kai Trump, Donald Trump's granddaughter, to sell exclusive trading cards with her likeness.

The card company posted on X about its "Kai Trump Autograph Pack Featuring ultra-low parallels and rare inscriptions," showcasing six different cards for the soon-to-be NCAA athlete.

The new cards were described as eventual "collectors' treasures," noting that Trump has had a significant rise in popularity over the year.

"[Her rise] has made this drop highly sought after—don’t miss out!" the card description read.

The six-pack of cards, which includes one "random autograph card," comes with a whopping $199.99 price tag.

The cost had many readers reacting negatively.

"$200 for an auto[graph] of a politician's daughter is one of the craziest things I've ever seen," one man replied.

"199.99 is crazy," another wrote.

— Ryan (@BrewPack8) December 31, 2024

The 17-year-old, who is Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter, committed to the University of Miami in August on a golf scholarship.

Her name, image, and likeness deal was first reported by deal-tracking website On3, which explained her NIL valuation could be significant given online following. Kai Trump has around 1.3 million TikTok followers, over 630,000 YouTube subscribers, and almost 850,000 followers on Instagram.

"Leaf Trading Cards is proud to announce one of Kai Trump's first-ever NIL deals, cementing her place in our lineup of prestigious products and exclusive online releases," CJ Breen, director of marketing for Leaf stated.

Breen added, "This partnership reflects our confidence in Kai's bright future as she embarks on her golf journey with the University of Miami Hurricanes. We're thrilled to bring her incredible talent to the trading card hobby and can't wait for fans to start collecting her cards."

GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

The Miami commit previously spoke about her intent to become a Hurricane, announcing her next step on her Instagram page. She thanked her parents, Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump (now divorced), along with Trump Sr. for the access they have provided.

"I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey. I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point. I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support."

