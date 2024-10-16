Nevada women's volleyball players announce forfeit against squad with transgender athlete, but school rejects their vote

The University of Nevada said its female volleyball players did not consult with the school or its athletic department when they voted to forfeit a match against San Jose State University — which features a male on its women's team — and that the match will go forward "as scheduled."

Blaze News has chronicled the ongoing controversy surrounding SJSU and its male athlete, who goes by the name Blaire Fleming, born Brayden.

At 6'1'', Fleming's inclusion on the women's volleyball team has resulted in four opposing teams forfeiting matches against SJSU: Boise State, Southern Utah, Utah State, and Wyoming.

Nevada appeared to be the next team to throw in the towel after the ladies from the Wolfpack released a statement announcing their refusal to participate in a match that would jeopardize their safety.

"We, the University of Nevada Reno women's volleyball team, forfeit against San Jose State University and stand united in solidarity with the volleyball teams of Southern Utah, Boise State University, the University of Wyoming, and Utah State University," the statement read, according to OutKick's Dan Zaksheske.

The statement added that "we demand that our right to safety and fair competition on the court be upheld. We refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes."

An outspoken SJSU player, Brooke Slusser, praised Nevada for its forfeit decision.

"Round of applause to the girls of the Nevada Wolfpack volleyball team. Deciding to go against what the school was forcing on you as young women and taking a stand for what you believe takes courage! Another great step in the right direction for women’s sports!" Slusser wrote on X.

However, after the Nevada women issued their notice to forfeit, school officials responded with a statement of their own, denying the validity of the team's decision.

"On Oct. 13, 2024, the majority of members of the University of Nevada, Reno, women's volleyball team sent a statement to the University advising the institution that they were forfeiting its scheduled match with San Jose State University on Oct. 26, 2024," the statement read.

"The players' decision and statement were made independently, and without consultation with the University or the athletic department. The players’ decision also does not represent the position of the University," the school continued.

School representatives then cited state law, federal law, and NCAA regulations as the basis for their decision: "The University and its athletic programs are governed by the Nevada Constitution and Nevada law, which strictly protect equality of rights under the law, and that equality of rights shall not be denied or abridged by this state or any of its subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin. The University is also governed by federal law as well as the rules and regulations of the NCAA and the Mountain West Conference, which include providing competition in an inclusive and supportive environment."

School officials added that "the university intends to move forward with the match as scheduled, and the players may choose not to participate in the match on the day of the contest. No players will be subject to any team disciplinary action for their decision not to participate in the match."

It was suspected in recent weeks that the Nevada women's volleyball team was considering its forfeit after the mother of player Carissa Chainey gave an interview to the Daily Signal in which she remarked that she is "scared for every single player" who plays against Fleming due to a heightened injury risk.

SJSU has avoided addressing its competition advantage with a male player and has simply listed the forfeits as "no contest" on its schedule.

