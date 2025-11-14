NFL player apologizes over backlash for doing Trump dance: 'I did not mean to offend anyone'

A Detroit Lions player says he is sorry if he hurt anyone's feelings.

The Lions crushed the Washington Commanders 44-22 in Landover, Maryland, on Sunday, in a game that featured a flyover from President Trump in Air Force One.

'It had nothing to do with who the president was.'

The event included the president in the commentary booth, and Trump swore in members of the military over a chorus of boos from Commanders fans.

Fans were likely equally as perturbed when Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrated a touchdown with Trump's signature dance, which was a massive trend among athletes in 2024.

Evidence of displeasure from fans was apparent on social media following the game. Detractors called Brown "a f**king disgrace" and a "hoe ass n***a," while claiming he is "supporting an orange racist, sexist, felon currently stopping people from receiving food."

On Wednesday, St. Brown took to his podcast to address the controversy. His brother, Equanimeous, brought up the "elephant in the room" less than six minutes into the episode.

"You had a touchdown celebration. Talk about it," Equanimeous prompted his brother.

Amon-Ra then immediately apologized.

RELATED: Liberals spew hatred at NFL player for pointing at Trump after touchdown and doing his dance: 'Yousa hoe a** n***a'

"First of all, if I offended anyone, I do apologize. I did not mean to offend anyone. It was just we're having fun," he said on the "St. Brown Podcast."

The 26-year-old added, "If any president was at that game — if they had a dance, I would have done it. It had nothing to do with who the president was."

While it seemed that St. Brown was deliberately fence-sitting, he commented on the historic nature of Trump's appearance at the Commanders' venue.

"Even after the game, I found out — someone told me that was the first game that a president has been to in over 40 years. So first regular-season game, which is crazy," he said.

The receiver said the controversy was simply a case of him and his teammates "having fun doing the dance"; "nothing more, nothing less."

Backing his brother, Equanimeous equally described the "quick shimmy" as "nothing serious, nothing political."

RELATED: 'All the guys wanted me to do it': NFL players respond to Trump-dance publicity as league passes issue down to networks

Trump has become intertwined with the Commanders franchise during his second term, as the team hopes to move back to D.C. and a $2.7 billion stadium.

Trump, the NFL, and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) praised the plans in May while announcing that the city would also host the 2027 NFL Draft.

The president subsequently threatened to suspend the whole deal if the Commanders refused to change their name back to the Washington Redskins. The team abandoned the moniker in 2020, going as the Washington Football Team until rebranding as the Washington Commanders in 2022.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

