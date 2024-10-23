San Jose State-Nevada women's volleyball game with transgender player moved to California as schools prepare for forfeit

The location of a highly anticipated women's volleyball match between San Jose State and the University of Nevada scheduled for Saturday in Reno has been moved to San Jose as the schools prepare for a forfeit over an SJSU transgender player.

"The decision to move the location of the match has been made in the best interest of both programs and the well-being of the student-athletes, coaches, athletic staff and spectators. The decision has been made with the approval of the Mountain West Conference," the Nevada Wolf Pack said on its website.

Nevada's captain, Sia LiiLii, told Blaze News in an exclusive interview that observers will 'just have to see' if the team decides to protest on the court or simply not show up.

Nevada players last week announced their intention to forfeit their game against SJSU, which has a 6'1" male — Blaire Fleming, born Brayden — on its roster.

San Jose State's controversial transgender athlete Blaire Fleming. Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images

However, University of Nevada officials rejected the players' vote and said the game would go on as scheduled in accordance with NCAA rules and state laws surrounding gender inclusion.

An OutKick report said the Mountain West Conference previously indicated that SJSU would need to travel to Reno in order to accept a potential forfeit from Nevada.



But sources confirmed to Blaze News that because Nevada players intend to go through with the forfeit, that ultimately cemented the joint decision by both schools to move the game to California so that SJSU could receive the forfeit-victory without traveling.

Whether Nevada plans to step foot on the SJSU campus remains to be seen, as it's unclear whether Nevada Athletics will field a team after stating the players' decision to forfeit was "made independently, and without consultation with the University or the athletic department."

Several politicians have shown support for the Nevada players, including Tulsi Gabbard and U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.).

Gabbard posted a message of encouragement on X. "The courage of the University of Nevada-Reno women's volleyball team to stand up for objective truth by refusing to play against biological males is inspiring others to do the same," Gabbard wrote.

She added, "Harris-Biden destroyed Title IX and over 50 years of progress for women and girls. We must stop them by standing with these brave young women for objective truth, common sense and fairness, and make sure our voices are heard in this election."

