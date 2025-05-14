'What is your strategy?' Stephen A. Smith blasts Democrats for opposing Trump with no policy ideas

Broadcaster Stephen A. Smith does not think the Democrats have a real policy plan and warned the party could lose more ground in the 2026 midterms.

Smith, who is continuously in the news as a possible candidate for the 2028 Democratic ticket, received an endorsement of sorts from President Trump during a recent town hall event, with the president even calling him "a good guy."

The ESPN personality has not been shy about his problems with Democrats being too far left, and he continued his critiques of some of the party's most prominent voices like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas).

On his podcast, "The Stephen A. Smith Show," the host chastised the women for simply opposing President Trump while offering no alternative plan.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) at a "Fight Oligarchy" event in New York City in May 2025. Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

"When I hear Jasmine Crockett talking about how 'I'm just against all things and everything Trump,' is that legislating?" Smith asked. "Isn't it an obligation that you have to come up with something?"

Smith invoked President Barack Obama as a Democrat who knew how to battle partisanship and reach out to Republicans and said Democrats need to back down from their position of perceived authority in order get at least some "of what [they] want."

'If you don't come up with an answer soon, Trump and his peeps are going to answer it for you.'

Smith continued, "With what AOC is doing, what Bernie Sanders is doing, with what Jasmine Crockett is doing, I don't know if that's going to win you back one of the houses of Congress come 2026."

The host then asked Democrats point-blank, "What is your strategy? That's all I'm asking. It's a question for Democrats everywhere because if you don't come up with an answer soon, Trump and his peeps are going to answer it for you, and they're going to win the midterms in 2026, and then you'll really be up s***'s creek."

AOC has been traveling the country with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on a "Fight Oligarchy" tour aimed at the president and special government employees like Elon Musk.

This continual push for outrage over issues like illegal immigration, the Department of Government Efficiency, and tariffs has caused a significant amount of "outrage fatigue" among the populous, according to news commentator Ian Miles Cheong.

"The Democrats do not have a real strategy apart from trying and failing to generate outrage against him," Cheong told Blaze News. "Judging from the low inflation and increases in job creation, that's unlikely to happen unless something major — some black swan event — occurs."

Unfortunately for the Democrats, internal conflict has likely gotten in the way of the party presenting a unified vision, Cheong concluded.

"It doesn't look like they’ll come to terms with reality until after the current election cycle."

