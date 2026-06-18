Amanda Seyfried: It was 'factual' to call Charlie Kirk 'hateful' days after death — why the backlash?

Actress Amanda Seyfried had an interesting reason for why she thinks people took issue with her comments about Charlie Kirk.

The then-39 year old commented on Kirk shortly after his assassination and now says the backlash she faced was because people wanted to bash her and tear her down.

'I commented on one thing.'

Hateful plateful

In the days after Kirk was murdered at a campus speaking tour stop in Utah, Seyfried responded to a compilation video of the political commentator — purporting to showcase his rhetoric — and said, "He was hateful."

Seyfried later justified her comments, writing on Instagram that she was "angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric."

In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, Seyfried stood firm while being described as still in disbelief over the discomfort she brought people with her remarks.

"A, I'm allowed to f**king voice my feelings, and B, do it in a way that's not unkind necessarily," she told the U.K. outlet.

Seyfried then chalked up the counterbalance of anger toward her as a societal impulse to bring people down.

"There's just an outsized fear and hatred and impulse to bash and to tear down. And I experienced a very small fraction of that."

The actress added, "I want my kids to be able to feel safe to voice their opinions as long as they're not harmful."

The Allentown, Pennsylvania, native still found herself confused, asking what to do and what to say. "And then all of a sudden I find myself with a f**king bodyguard at the airport, and I'm like, 'This is crazy.'"

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Fuel fool

Seyfried seemingly found no issues with describing Kirk as hateful so soon after his killing, and on September 17 — just seven days after his death — she called for "spirited discourse," exactly what Kirk was known for at the time of his murder.



"I don't want to add fuel to a fire. I just want to be able to give clarity to something so irresponsibly (but understandably) taken out of context. Spirited discourse — isn't that what we should be having?" Seyfried wrote as a caption for an Instagram post.

In a text image, the actress added, "We're forgetting the nuance of humanity. I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk's murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable."

RELATED: 'I'm not f**king apologizing': Amanda Seyfried lashes out at critics for 3 words she said about Charlie Kirk

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images

No apologies

By December, Seyfried had apparently soured on her previous proposal of having actual discourse when she told outlet Who What Wear, "I'm not f**king apologizing."

She then downplayed the fact that she commented on the popular debater's murder so quickly after it had happened:

"I mean, for f**k's sake, I commented on one thing. I said something that was based on actual reality and actual footage and actual quotes," she claimed about Kirk.

"What I said was pretty damn factual, and I'm free to have an opinion, of course. Thank God for Instagram. I was able to give some clarity, and it was about getting my voice back because I felt like it had been stolen and recontextualized — which is what people do, of course."

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