PRATT-RIOTIC DUTY: Chris Pratt to promote American history abroad in government-funded comedy videos

The federal government is getting into comedy; whether that will be supported by the taxpayer remains to be seen.

Government-funded educational videos are stepping into the modern era, tapping versatile actor Chris Pratt to head up a new project.

'Intended to engage international audiences with America's constitutional values.'

Birthday boy

The combined effort between the U.S. Department of State's Office of Public Diplomacy and Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs will have the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor star in a series of comedy shorts for the birthday of the United States.

According to Variety, the America 250 videos will follow Pratt as he hopes to share his passion for American history but realizes he isn't as knowledgeable as he thought he was.

Pratt will get help from historian and Pulitzer Prize winner Doris Kearns Goodwin, who will keep him on track and correct his historical knowledge.

RELATED: Amanda Seyfried: It was 'factual' to call Charlie Kirk 'hateful' days after death — why the backlash?

Kym Illman/Getty Images

Showboat diplomacy

The government project, in its entirety, is intended to "inform and engage foreign publics about America through international media engagement, educational and cultural exchange programs, digital communications, and outreach conducted through U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide," an announcement stated.

The series was actually designed as a "public diplomacy initiative intended to engage international audiences with America's constitutional values and history through modern digital storytelling," the producers reportedly said.

These producers are from digital media company ATTN: — out of Los Angeles — and said they are "always looking for new ways to make important topics accessible to broader audiences."

ATTN: co-founder and CEO Matthew Segal said America 250 offers a "unique diplomacy opportunity to reintroduce the stories, principles, and people that shaped the nation."

RELATED: Girl Scouts camp: Hiking, archery, and 'Pride' indoctrination

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The HISTORY Channel

'Unhappy' coincidence

The series may have a different mission, but it isn't the only America 250-themed comedy sketch series making noise. "Seinfeld" creator Larry David's "Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness" is set for release on HBO at the end of June.

The series stars David, along with guest stars like Jerry Seinfeld and Vince Vaughn, in a stream of outlandish bits centered around American history.

Essentially, David acts as his typical misunderstood and outraged self in different historical settings. Fans can look forward to seeing him get annoyed about the first-ever flight or criticizing the photo of a soldier's wife during trench warfare in WWI.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!